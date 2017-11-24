 Skip Nav
15 Beauty Gifts For Your Boss That Just Might Land You a Promotion
15 Beauty Gifts For Your Boss That Just Might Land You a Promotion

There's no doubt about it — your boss is someone you really want to impress. That's the case for 9-to-5 tasks, networking and office camaraderie, and yes, even gift giving. If your boss is a beauty fanatic, any of the following gifts will help ensure you end up on the nice list this year!

Christian Dior
Rouge Mini Lipstick Set
$50
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Christian Dior Lipstick
Too Faced
Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
$336
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Too Faced Beauty Products
Sephora Eye Makeup
Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
La Mer
The Introductory Collection
$180
from Sephora
Buy Now See more La Mer Skin Care
Sephora Makeup
Sephora Favorites Superstars Everyday Must Haves
$224
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Makeup
Milk Makeup's A-Team Mini Collection
$39
from milkmakeup.com
Buy Now
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Prism Eye Shadow Palette
$42
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow
Deborah Lippmann
Crystal Prism Nail Polish Set
$108 $45
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish
Tatcha Indigo Indulgence Spa Set
$56
from tatcha.com
Buy Now
Trish McEvoy's The Makeup of a Confident Woman
$30
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Hudson + Bleecker's Genoa Avion Cosmetic Case
$58
from hudsonandbleecker.com
Buy Now
3-Piece Spa Set
$136
from girlundiscovered.com
Buy Now
Bvlgari's Goldea The Roman Night EDP Set
$116
from macys.com
Buy Now
Amika's Polished Perfection Rose Quartz Straightening Brush
$120
from loveamika.com
Buy Now
Farmhouse Fresh's Milk Soaps
$124
from farmhousefreshgoods.com
Buy Now
