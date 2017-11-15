 Skip Nav
3 Parties, 3 Hairstyles For Shoulder-Length Locks

We don't mean to brag, but our holiday celebration calendar is packed! Which means we're already hyperventilating over what makeup and hairstyle to wear to each function (every look has to be unique, of course, for the Instagram feed). So we enlisted the help of celebrity stylist and L'Anza ambassador Ammon Carver to create three distinct holiday options for ladies with shoulder-length hair, since that awkward in-between length seems to be the hardest to coif.

The first is a casual undercut style that's perfect for an impromptu holiday high school reunion with a white elephant gift exchange. The second chic updo could work equally well for a black-tie gala event or dinner with your boyfriend's parents. The final, embellished metallic look is sure to be a conversation starter on New Year's Eve. Keep reading to get step-by-step breakdowns of each style. And if you have long hair, make sure to check out our braided party ponytail inspired by Blake Lively.

Sephora
Do It Up Holiday Hair Kit
$12
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Hair Styling Tools
L'Anza Healing Style Shine F/X
$21
from ammoncarver.com
Buy Now
L'Anza Dry Texture Spray
$28
from ammoncarver.com
Buy Now
L'Anza Keratin Healing Oil Lustrous Finishing Spray
$28
from ammoncarver.com
Buy Now
Step 1: Smooth
Step 2: Braid
Step 3: Curl
The Finished Look
Step 1: Foundation
Step 2: Mold
Step 4: Gloss
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
Step 1: Bang Blowback
Step 2: Clip and Cool
Step 3: Decorate
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
