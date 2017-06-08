6/08/17 6/08/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Tips How to Choose the Best Lipstick For Your Skin Tone This 1 Trick Will Ensure You Never Wear the Wrong Lipstick Again June 8, 2017 by Sara Spruch-Feiner 1.7K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Great things can come from experimenting with beauty (like rainbow hair, for instance), but playing with makeup doesn't always yield flattering results. Even if you and your best friend are both porcelain-complected, that doesn't mean you can share the same red lipstick — her favorite orangey hue makes you look sick, and your go-to red-blue formula makes her appear washed-out. Not sure why? It all comes down to your skin's undertone. This has nothing to do with whether you wear fair, medium, or deep foundation. According to Joel Canales, the director of artistry for Hourglass Cosmetics, "skin naturally has a variety of underlying colors." He's right — just take a quick look at your bare arm! You can observe the underlying hues in everything from your veins to your actual complexion. Discovering the dominant shade in your skin is essential in determining which lip colors will best flatter you. Once you've taken this quiz to figure out your skin's undertone, read on. We had beauty pros break it down for us, and they offered recommendations for three common undertones: warm, cool, and neutral. Warm complexions have a golden cast, cool ones have a blue-pink tint, and neutral undertones are perfectly balanced between the two. Canales explains that you can use these tints as an excellent reference point for buying lipstick — just look for corresponding colors. If you're still not sure where to start, keep reading — your lipstick soul mate is just a few clicks away! — Additional reporting by Emily Orofino Warm Undertones Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz If your skin is golden in tone, choose shades that are warm and brown-based. Target's makeup entrepreneur and artist Sonia Kashuk explains, "By keeping shades warm and brown-based, you create a beautiful, monochromatic look. Tone on tone is always so beautiful, and this combination keeps everything super chic and rich. It's all about enhancing your own color palette." Orangey reds and yellow-based nudes are among the top recommendations for those with this undertone (like Beyoncé). The Lipstick Queen herself, Poppy King, describes the ideal hues for this group as "bright, happy shades," like coral, which will wow on this complexion! Kashuk elaborates, "Coral is a beautiful accent to gold and gives you that pop of brightness without contrasting." Lip Color Recommendations For Warm Undertones Lipstick Queen 'Jungle Queen' Lipstick ($24) Lipstick Queen Space.nk.apothecary Jungle Queen Lipstick - Jungle Queen $24 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Lipstick Queen Lipstick TEMPTU Color True Lipstick in Coral Blaze ($24) Temptu Color True Lipstick - Coral Blaze $24 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Temptu Lipstick CoverGirl Outlast Longwear + Moisture Lipstick in Plum Fairy ($9) Cover Girl Outlast Longwear + Moisture Lipstick $8.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Cover Girl Lipstick Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon in Blood Orange ($24) Sephora Lip Products Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon $24 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Products Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Core Cora ($30) Sephora Lip Products Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick $30 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Products Treat Collection in Good Karma ($40) Treat Collection in Good Karma $40 from treatcollection.com Buy Now Maybelline ColorSensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Orange Shot ($8) Maybelline ColorSensational Vivid Matte Liquid, Nude Thrill $7 from drugstore.com Buy Now See more Maybelline Lip Gloss Cool Undertones Image Source: Getty / Jeff Vespa Blue-based reds are a popular color suggestion for women with cool undertones like Emma Stone, but don't limit yourself to carmines! Craig-Ryan French, artistic beauty director and global makeup artist for Paul & Joe Beauté, points out that pinks with hints of blue work well, as do hues like magenta and jewel hues, which also tend to have a cyan cast. “Reds, wines, and berries contrast nicely with cool undertones,” King notes. Kashuk explains that this works because of the blue undertone in both your complexion and the lip formulas. "You are matching to color tones — it’s all about coordinating the colors." Lip Color Recommendations For Cool Undertones Urban Decay Matte Revolution Lipstick in Stark Naked ($22) Urban Decay Matte Revolution Lipstick $22 from Macy's Buy Now See more Urban Decay Lipstick Jane Iredale PlayOn Lip Crayon in Charming ($18) Jane Iredale Playon Lip Crayon - Blissful $18 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jane Iredale Lip Products Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Intense Lipstick in Playful Pink ($20) Christian Dior Rouge Artist Intense Lipstick $20 from Sephora Buy Now See more Christian Dior Lipstick e.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick in Ravishing Rose ($4) e.l.f. Cosmetics E.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick Ravishing Rose, 0.11 Ounce $4 $2.99 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more e.l.f. Cosmetics Lipstick Paul & Joe Lipstick in La Vie En Rose ($20) Paul & Joe Beaute Lipstick Refill, 302 Retro 1 ea $20 from Beauty.com Buy Now See more Paul & Joe Lipstick Alima Pure Lip Tint in Petal ($14) Alima Pure Lip Tint in Petal $14 from alimapure.com Buy Now Lorac PRO Matte Lip Color in Mauve ($16) LORAC 'Pro Matte' Lip Color - Lilac $19 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more LORAC Lip Products Neutral Undertones Image Source: Getty / Mark Sagliocco Many makeup artists would declare those with neutral undertones lucky. Because this group of women (Jennifer Lawrence included) has a blend of cool and warm undertones in their complexion, it can rock the lipstick recommendations for both categories. Plus, as the experts at VMV Hypoallergenics note, someone with a neutral undertone can often pull off heavily pigmented looks without looking overdone. Feeling overwhelmed by your truly endless options for lipstick? We went ahead and narrowed down some expert-vetted picks. King recommends "floral and fruity shades," which she describes as "rose, peaches, and neutrals." Lip Color Recommendations For Neutral Undertones L'Oréal Paris Cosmetics Colour Riche Le Lacque Lip Pen in Lacquerized ($10) L'Oreal Cosmetics Colour Riche Le Lacque Lip Pen, Coco-lacque, 0.032 Ounce $7 from Amazon.com Buy Now See more L'Oreal Lip Products Hourglass Femme Rouge Velvet Crème Lipstick in Fresco ($30) Hourglass Femme Rouge Velvet Creme Lipstick - Raven $30 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Hourglass Lipstick Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Exorcism ($20) Sephora Lipstick Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick $20 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick By Terry Terrybly Velvet Rouge Liquid Velvet Lipstick in Palace Garnet ($47) by Terry Terrybly Velvet Rouge Liquid Velvet Lipstick - Palace Garnet 10 $46 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more by Terry Lipstick Sonia Kashuk Lustrous Shine Lip Crayon in Dahlia ($9) Sonia Kashuk Lustrous Shine Lip Crayon $8 from Target Buy Now See more Sonia Kashuk Lip Products VMV Hypoallergenics Subtle Shine Lipstick in Fifi ($27) VMV Hypoallergenics Subtle Shine Lipstick in Fifi $27 from vmvhypoallergenics.com Buy Now Flower Kiss Stick Velvet Lip Color in Camellia Charm ($7) Flower Kiss Stick Velvet Lip Color in Camellia Charm $7 from walmart.com Buy Now Pin It! 