Kylie Cosmetics Is Launching 30 Shades of Concealer — Cue Internet Freak-Out
How Many Shades of Concealer Does Kylie Cosmetics Have?

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

Kylie Cosmetics is already worth $420 million, and we predict that number will only grow exponentially with the release of the mogul's latest line. That's because Kylie is dropping 30 concealer shades on Dec. 13. Yes, three-zero!

As the brand wrote in its Instagram announcement, "Our Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealers give a luminous finish that looks just like your skin!" It appears that creating a wide range of shades was a high priority for the company, as it wrote that there are options for "fair, light, medium, tan, deep and deep dark skin tones."

As with anything Kylie touches, the social media responses to the cover-ups were swift. Many celebrated this step toward inclusion: "Props to Kylie for having so many shades," one person commented on her Instagram post. Another wrote, "Thank you for including us pale [and] dark girls."

However, as we've seen happen before with other brands who have dropped wide cosmetics ranges in the wake of Fenty's forty foundations, others weren't as impressed.

Many people also didn't seem down with the idea of buying a concealer online without the ability to test it first — especially given Kylie's no-returns policy.

Of course, more people were just excited that Kylie chose to represent so many different skin tones in her first concealer drop. Since when is more makeup a bad thing?

Despite the drama, the brand kept sharing photos of the launch. And given the fact that just about everything Kylie makes ends up selling out fast, we're pretty sure you're still going to need to act quickly to scoop up a Skin Concealer.

