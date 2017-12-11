Kylie Cosmetics Is Launching 30 Shades of Concealer — Cue Internet Freak-Out

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Kylie Cosmetics is already worth $420 million, and we predict that number will only grow exponentially with the release of the mogul's latest line. That's because Kylie is dropping 30 concealer shades on Dec. 13. Yes, three-zero!

As the brand wrote in its Instagram announcement, "Our Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealers give a luminous finish that looks just like your skin!" It appears that creating a wide range of shades was a high priority for the company, as it wrote that there are options for "fair, light, medium, tan, deep and deep dark skin tones."

As with anything Kylie touches, the social media responses to the cover-ups were swift. Many celebrated this step toward inclusion: "Props to Kylie for having so many shades," one person commented on her Instagram post. Another wrote, "Thank you for including us pale [and] dark girls."

However, as we've seen happen before with other brands who have dropped wide cosmetics ranges in the wake of Fenty's forty foundations, others weren't as impressed.

Kylie Cosmetics has begun expanding their line to be inclusive of all skin tones. Basically, they realized there's money to be made among black consumers after Fenty dropped. It's an absolute hell nah from me, dawg. — Bev (@xx_TBF) December 7, 2017

kylie cosmetics literally has been shaking since fenty dropped. i don't even think complexion products were in the works prior to fenty. now everyone's "trying" to be inclusive. i wouldn't dare purchase anything of hers. — ً (@llerameilla) December 7, 2017

Many people also didn't seem down with the idea of buying a concealer online without the ability to test it first — especially given Kylie's no-returns policy.

I wouldn't mind buying multiple shades to try at home to color match myself BUT she has a NO RETURNS policy so I won't be buying this. — Yvette Salvato (@YvetteSalvato) December 7, 2017

I think it would be great if for any orders that were placed , you get the option of choosing 3 samples from this product. That way you can see, more or less, what shade you should buy. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — SawVashhh (@VeniVidiVici_17) December 7, 2017

Of course, more people were just excited that Kylie chose to represent so many different skin tones in her first concealer drop. Since when is more makeup a bad thing?

You: Kylie diversify your line more

Kylie: diversifies her line more

You: haha you only did it because of fenty — M (@flopmances) December 7, 2017

I'm pretty sure Huda Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics were producing their 30-shades range foundation and concealer before Fenty Beauty even released their first product but people are saying they're copying Fenty? Can't we be positive and celebrate indie brands being inclusive? — Hyped Up Makeup (@hypedupmakeup) December 7, 2017

I can't believe Everyone is upset about Kylie cosmetics wide shade rage....Um isn't this what we want in every line? Not just one? — little tina☻☹ (@saltylittletina) December 7, 2017

Despite the drama, the brand kept sharing photos of the launch. And given the fact that just about everything Kylie makes ends up selling out fast, we're pretty sure you're still going to need to act quickly to scoop up a Skin Concealer.

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:38pm PST