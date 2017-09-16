What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like

Of all the praise that has come Rihanna's way for Fenty Beauty, the most significant has been about how inclusive her collection is. Launching with a whopping 40 shades of foundation from the get-go, Rihanna impressed everyone with her dedication to celebrating diverse beauty and making sure everyone feels represented.

As Rihanna herself said at her press preview in NYC, "That was really important, for me, for every product. I kept saying, 'There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl, there needs to be something for a pale girl, there needs to be something for everyone in between.'" And by countless beauty bloggers' first impressions, she did not disappoint.

Since the collection launched Sept. 8, YouTube and Instagram have flooded with reviews, especially of the matte, full-coverage Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation ($34). With so many options, it can be overwhelming to figure out exactly which shade will match you. It's best to go in stores to really figure that out, but it helps to see references (for the record, Rihanna is shade 340!). That's why we rounded up what every single shade in Fenty Beauty's foundation collection looks like on men and women in real life. Behold the beauty of just how gorgeously diverse Rihanna's collection really is, ahead.