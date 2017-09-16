 Skip Nav
Beauty Tips
10 Fall Beauty Mistakes You're Probably Making — and How to Fix Them
Beauty News
Hairy Selfie Nails Exist Now, Because Why Not?
Rihanna
11 Makeup Brands That Will Make You Say, "YES! They Have My Foundation Shade!"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like

Of all the praise that has come Rihanna's way for Fenty Beauty, the most significant has been about how inclusive her collection is. Launching with a whopping 40 shades of foundation from the get-go, Rihanna impressed everyone with her dedication to celebrating diverse beauty and making sure everyone feels represented.

As Rihanna herself said at her press preview in NYC, "That was really important, for me, for every product. I kept saying, 'There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl, there needs to be something for a pale girl, there needs to be something for everyone in between.'" And by countless beauty bloggers' first impressions, she did not disappoint.

Related
What Fenty Beauty's Universal Lip Gloss Actually Looks Like on Different Skin Tones

Since the collection launched Sept. 8, YouTube and Instagram have flooded with reviews, especially of the matte, full-coverage Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Foundation ($34). With so many options, it can be overwhelming to figure out exactly which shade will match you. It's best to go in stores to really figure that out, but it helps to see references (for the record, Rihanna is shade 340!). That's why we rounded up what every single shade in Fenty Beauty's foundation collection looks like on men and women in real life. Behold the beauty of just how gorgeously diverse Rihanna's collection really is, ahead.

Related
Rihanna's Gold Fenty Highlighter Is the Most Extra Product We've Ever Tried

9
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
FENTYBeauty Products ReviewCelebrity MakeupRihannaSephoraFoundationMakeup
Join The Conversation
Halloween
69 Sexy Costume Ideas For Your Hottest Halloween Yet
by Hilary White
Fall 2017 Fashion Trends
Paris Fashion Week
The 9 Things You Need to Know About Fall Fashion
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Best New Trader Joe's Products 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far
by Erin Cullum
Mickey's Halloween Party Disneyland Dates 2017
Disney
Mickey's Halloween Party Is Coming Back to Disneyland, and Soon!
by Hilary White
Game of Thrones Season 8 Details
Game of Thrones
Yes, It's Already Time to Start Thinking About Game of Thrones Season 8
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds