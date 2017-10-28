How to Get Instagram-Worthy Hair

Yours truly, before and after my transformation with Anh Co Tran and Johnny Ramirez.

Anh Co Tran is, in a word, cool. He works with women who most of us fawn over in the media — he gave Coco Rocha, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Faith Hill pixie cuts. But he's not just a short-crop aficionado. He's styled Gone Girl's Emily Ratajkowski and even social media superstars like Arielle Vandenberg, who has over one million Vine followers. "Lately, all the women who come in for a cut show me Arielle's photo," he said. And, of course, Jessica Alba recently debuted her sexier, lighter strands, thanks to Anh and his partner Johnny Ramirez. But Anh's following isn't a result of his clients — it's his work.

The thing about Anh, though, is he might be cool, but he's not above being friendly. When you meet him, it's as if you've known him for years, like a close friend. That's probably why so many of his clients feel comfortable going so bold when their hair is in his hands. If you're in need of a major transformation, Ramirez-Tran will make you the 2.0 version of yourself.

Anh is a superstar in his own right. His Instagram has 207,000 fans, a mix of people who want to learn his technique, want their hair cut by him, or simply love gorgeous hair.

We have firsthand experience working with Anh. He predicted the bob would be the haircut of 2014 — he was right — so we filmed a segment at his salon, Ramirez-Tran, to learn the dos and don'ts of the 'do. Want to know more about the man behind the trend? Keep reading! Plus, learn the key products you need to create the look.