Hands Down, These Are the 14 Best Dry Shampoos on the Market

I'll be honest: When dry shampoo first bursted onto the beauty scene, my initial thought was something along the lines of "WTF?!" I couldn't wrap my head around how I could possibly cleanse my hair with a few quick sprays and no suds or water. But as soon as I tried it out for myself, I immediately understood exactly why there's so much hype around the product. The stuff really works.

Since I hopped on the bandwagon among other beauty mavens, dry shampoo has managed to give my greasy strands a second life the morning after sweaty college parties and during those frigid Winter weeks when I simply can't fathom the idea of wetting my hair.

To date, I've tried a handful of brands (my all-time favorite being Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Dry Shampoo!), but I'm always game to switch things up and try new products. So I reached out to my fellow editors to learn about their favorite dry shampoos, and it's safe to say I'm about to spend my entire paycheck on trying out their suggestions.

These heaven-sent hair saviors range from affordable drugstore finds to slightly more expensive options, all promising to salvage your mane in a pinch. Ahead, shop 14 editor-approved dry shampoos you should definitely consider adding to your beauty arsenal.