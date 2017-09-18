Issa Rae Says "Anyone Can Be a CoverGirl" If an "Awkward Black Girl" Like Her Can

Issa Rae looked gorgeous on the red carpet days after being announced as CoverGirl's newest model. The Insecure star is still in awe of her new job, revealing to E! Live From the Red Carpet that she never could have imagined that she'd be given this opportunity.

"It's an honor, you know. I remember just being in high school, seeing the ads, but you never, ever imagine 'someday I could be a CoverGirl.' It's a huge honor and I consider myself an awkward black girl, so if awkward black girls can be CoverGirls, then anybody can be them."

Issa wore smoky black eyeliner around her eyes with dramatic false eyelashes and CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara ($7). On her lips, she wore Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick ($7) in Gelebrity. Her skin looked dewy and radiant thanks to CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation ($10).

The actress's hair was pulled back in a large braided bun on the crown of her head, allowing her face and the low back of her Vera Wang dress to stand out.

Read on to see Issa's stunning Emmys look from all angles and shop her lip color.