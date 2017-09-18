 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Issa Rae Says "Anyone Can Be a CoverGirl" If an "Awkward Black Girl" Like Her Can

Issa Rae looked gorgeous on the red carpet days after being announced as CoverGirl's newest model. The Insecure star is still in awe of her new job, revealing to E! Live From the Red Carpet that she never could have imagined that she'd be given this opportunity.

"It's an honor, you know. I remember just being in high school, seeing the ads, but you never, ever imagine 'someday I could be a CoverGirl.' It's a huge honor and I consider myself an awkward black girl, so if awkward black girls can be CoverGirls, then anybody can be them."

Issa wore smoky black eyeliner around her eyes with dramatic false eyelashes and CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara ($7). On her lips, she wore Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick ($7) in Gelebrity. Her skin looked dewy and radiant thanks to CoverGirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation ($10).

The actress's hair was pulled back in a large braided bun on the crown of her head, allowing her face and the low back of her Vera Wang dress to stand out.

Read on to see Issa's stunning Emmys look from all angles and shop her lip color.

Cover Girl
LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
$6.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Cover Girl Mascara
Cover Girl
Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick - 0.24 oz
$6.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Cover Girl Lipstick
Cover Girl
Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation - 1 oz
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Cover Girl Clothes and Shoes
CoverGirl Melting Pout Lipstick
$7
from target.com
Buy Now
Issa Rae at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Issa Rae at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Issa Rae at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Issa Rae Preparing For the 2017 Emmy Awards
CoverGirl Melting Pout Lipstick
Start Slideshow
Issa RaeDrugstore BeautyAward SeasonBeauty ShoppingCelebrity HairRed CarpetCelebrity MakeupBeauty ProductsCelebrity BeautyCoverGirlEmmy Awards
Shop Story
Read Story
Cover Girl
LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
from Target
$6.99
Cover Girl
Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick - 0.24 oz
from Target
$6.99
Cover Girl
Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation - 1 oz
from Target
$9.99
CoverGirl Melting Pout Lipstick
from target.com
$7
Shop More
Cover Girl Mascara SHOP MORE
Cover Girl
LashBlast Volume Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl
Full Lash Bloom Mascara
from Ulta
$7.99
Cover Girl
The Super Sizer Waterproof Mascara
from Ulta
$6.99
Cover Girl
Total Tease Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl
Clump Crusher Mascara
from Ulta
$7.99
Cover Girl Lipstick SHOP MORE
Cover Girl
Katy Kat Pearl Lipstick - Purrty in Pink
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl
Katy Kat Matte Lipstick - Pink Paws
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl
Colorlicious Lipstick - Yummy Pink
from Ulta
$6.99
Cover Girl
Colorlicious Lipstick - Eternal Ruby
from Ulta
$6.99
Cover Girl
Katy Kat Matte Lipstick - Coral Cat
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Cover Girl
Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation
from Ulta
$11.99
Cover Girl
Roses TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette
from Ulta
$11.99
Cover Girl
Total Tease Mascara - 0.21 oz
from Target
$7.99
Cover Girl
Katy Kat Pearl Lipstick - Purrty in Pink
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl
LashBlast Volume Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl Mascara AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
starkravingchic
whitjxoxo
cottonandcabernet
poorlittleitgirl
Cover Girl Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
caloscloset
redcarpetroxy
aprilgolightly
stylishlyinlove
Cover Girl Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
julianna_claire
julianna_claire
caitlynsclosetga
makingmrsm
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds