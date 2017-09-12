Issa Rae Gets Emotional About Being the New Face of CoverGirl

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Hot off the season finale for Insecure's second season, creator and star Issa Rae has landed her first major beauty campaign. CoverGirl announced the news on Instagram, writing, "The secret is finally out and we couldn't be happier! YOU 👏🏽 ARE 👏🏾EVERYTHING 👏🏿 and we are so honored to welcome you."

Issa broke the news on Instagram as well, reflecting on what a gig like this means to her. "I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through Covergirl ads, singing their slogan in my head," she wrote. "Never EVER in my life did I imagine I'd be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what's to come."

The star, who originally got her start on YouTube with her series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl back in 2011, has established herself as one to watch for beauty inspiration. Who can forget when she wore blue eyeliner and pink lipstick to the BET Awards? Or the cerulean smoky eye shadow she wore to the MTV Movie Awards? We can't wait to see her campaigns . . . especially since she'll be joining such a diverse group of spokespeople like Zendaya, beauty influencer Nura Afia, Janelle Monáe, Sofía Vergara, and Katy Perry.