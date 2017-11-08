 Skip Nav

Joe Keery's Famous Hair Is Proof You Should Shampoo Way Less Often

Image Source: Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

We've been told countless times by our hairdresser to stop our daily shampoo, but if you need photographic evidence of the results of this ritual, look no further than hunky Joe Keery from Stranger Things.

The 25-year-old heartthrob is known for his signature voluminous 'do, and so is his character, Steve Harrington. He even revealed his extensive '80s hair routine to Dustin in season two.

In real life, Joe has a much simpler routine. In an interview with Good Mythical Morning, Joe was asked about how he does his hair. "Keeping the windows down if you drive, and not washing your hair as much as you'd think." Turns out, the star goes at least three days without shampooing his mop.

On the set of Stranger Things, many members of the cast had to wear hair extensions to achieve '80s-level volume. Joe, however, was the exception. According to Refinery 29, Joe was able to wear his hair natural with a little bit of Kevin Murphy Night Rider ($44), Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46), and R+Co Hairspray ($29). The team also blow-dried his strands with some Rene Furterer Vegetal Styling Mousse ($28).

Unfortunately, it might be difficult to re-create the thickness of Joe's big hair; he chalks it up to his genes. He told GQ, "It's just the way my hair grows. It's my parents' fault, really, because they have such big hair too."

Even if you don't have the thick-hair genes, Joe's aspirational strands are definitely a reason to put down the shampoo.

Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz/WireImage
