Here's Your First Look at Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit
KKW Beauty Contour Kit Products

Crème Contour and Highlight Kits, in four shades: Light, Medium, Dark and Deep Dark. Each kit comes with a dual-ended contour stick and dual-ended highlighter (one matte and one shimmer highlight) and a dual-ended blending brush and sponge. Coming 6.21 to KKWBEAUTY.COM

If you're like us, you were dying to see what Kim Kardashian's first line of beauty products would look like when she announced her new contour palette kit earlier this week. Well, now the wait is over: she just gave us all a surprise treat by offering a first look at three products from her KKW Beauty contour kit on Instagram.

"Crème Contour and Highlight Kits, in four shades: Light, Medium, Dark, and Deep Dark," the 36-year-old reality star and business woman revealed along with photos of its packaging. "Each kit comes with a dual-ended contour stick and dual-ended highlighter (one matte and one shimmer highlight) and a dual-ended blending brush and sponge." Kim shared the sneak peek only three days after she first announced her KKW Beauty line, which officially launches on June 21!

Read on to see more photos of the dual-ended blending brush, sponge, and contour sticks you need in your life like yesterday.

Dual-ended blending brush and sponge, part of the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, launching 6.21

6.21 KKWBEAUTY.COM Dual-ended Crème Contour Sticks

Crème Contour and Highlight Sticks coming 6.21

Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsCelebrity MakeupKim KardashianMakeupCelebrity Beauty
Kim Kardashian
by Lauren Levinson
