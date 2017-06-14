 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kim Kardashian's First Makeup Product From Her Line Is a Very Obvious One
Beauty Trends
12 Hollywood-Inspired Summer Hairstyles to Help You Out of a Hair Rut
Beauty News
More Info on the New Too Faced Peach Powder Has Been Revealed
Beauty News
Ikea Is About to Smell Really F*cking Bougie Thanks to Byredo

KKW Beauty Contour Palette


Image Source: Snapchat user Kim Kardashian

Just in! Kim Kardashian revealed on her Snapchat what the first makeup product in KKW Beauty will be. And it's a no-brainer.

"I am so excited to announce, you guys, KKW Beauty," she said. "I really think you guys are going to love it. I worked so hard on this, and we're launching first with a contour product. It's like a collection of cream contours. So get read to be contoured!"

Well, of course it's a contour kit. While contouring is a technique makeup artists have used for years, Kim basically put in on everyone's radar since she came into the spotlight years ago. And we bet it will be one hell of a makeup kit to give you chiseled cheeks.

Related
Breaking: An Official Kim Kardashian Makeup Line Is Coming This Month

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim also teased that she is creating a fragrance, which WWD confirmed. She told the trade publication: "My makeup line that I announced today will be all online. In the same beauty world, I'm launching fragrance at the end of the year . . . These are all projects I'm doing with full ownership."

More will be revealed on June 21 when KKW Beauty officially launches. Let the countdown commence!


Image Source: Snapchat user Kim Kardashian

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsCelebrity MakeupKim KardashianMakeupCelebrity Beauty
Join The Conversation
Ariana Grande
by Monica Sisavat
Too Faced Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipstick
Beauty News
Too Faced Is Launching Another Unicorn Tears Lipstick — and It May Be Better Than the Original
by Emily Orofino
Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs Throwback Pictures
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
Summer 2017 Hairstyle Ideas
Beauty Trends
by Wendy Gould
Ways to Save Money at Target on Beauty
Beauty Tips
by Monique Valeris
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds