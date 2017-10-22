The Kat Von D Divine Palette Is Half Neon and 100% Fabulous

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Good news for anyone who's totally over 2017 — Kat Von D's officially planning for next year. And if her upcoming launch is any indication, 2018 is going to be electric, funky, and fabulous. That's because the brand just released the first images of its Divine Palette, which prominently features a bright green theme that is bound to make you smile.

This eight-pan palette is inspired by the legendary drag queen Divine, who is perhaps best known for playing Tracy Turnblad's mother in the OG 1988 film version of Hairspray. Kat wrote on Instagram that the late performer is one of her "biggest muses." The packaging prominently features Divine's (perfectly winged) eyes, out-to-there false lashes, and famous arched brows.

Of course, it's the palette's interior that has us the most excited. Standout shades include Pink Flamingos, the aforementioned electric green; Baltimore, a shimmering midnight blue; and Hairspray, a metallic silver.

It looks like this palette might also come with a special neutral pink Studded Kiss Lipstick housed in neon lime packaging to match Pink Flamingos. Kat Von D fanatics probably remember that a few weeks ago, the brand announced that it is releasing a new formula for Studded Kiss, so the Divine Collection might be your first chance to try that out.

All we know so far about this release is that it will come out in 2018 — no specific date has dropped yet. What we do know, however, is that the marketing for this campaign is going to be super rad. That's because the brand posted an Instagram Story showing Kat Von D transforming into the spitting image of the drag queen for a photo shoot. It all looks so incredibly — wait for it — divine!