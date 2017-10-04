Kat Von D's Having a MAJOR Lipstick Sale — For Kind of a Sad Reason

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Kat Von D diehards will remember how back in February, the makeup mogul announced that a big change was coming to the brand's beloved Studded Kiss Lipsticks. Well, friends, eight months later, the day has finally come. In a recent Instagram announcement, the brand has confirmed that it is holding a 40 percent blowout sale of Studded Kiss. Once that supply is gone, it will be replaced by a new formula.

But don't despair! As POPSUGAR previously reported, the lauded lippie will return in 2018 sporting a serious glow up. The new formula will have, according to Kat Von D herself, "intense pigment, smooth glide (no dragging!), full coverage, [and] all-day wear." If that wasn't enough, it will smell like crème brulée!

Until then, all 39 shades are on sale — while supplies last, of course. You probably memorized the lipstick's previous price of $21, but now you can scoop one (or two, or three . . . ) up for just $12 each. So stock up on cult-favorite dusty rose Lolita, or the holiday-ready, shimmering evergreen Plan 9.

We know change is hard, and you've already been through a lot processing this news, but there's one more Kat Von D lip alert you should be aware of: the brand is launching something very soon that, no big deal or anything, is pumpkin colored. Take a look at the left side of the model's ombré lip in the photo below.

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

So THIS is how edgy girls do pumpkin spice! We can't wait to get our hands on this unnamed autumnal hue. The brand's Instagram only hints that it's "coming soon," so we'll be sure to keep you in the loop.