This New Kat Von D Lipstick Will Save Farm Animals and Make You Look Good

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Just call her farmer Kat. One of the most outspoken animal rights advocate in the beauty biz has just teamed up with a charity that rescues livestock from inhumane environments, and the end result is a fabulous lipstick!

Kat Von D just announced on Instagram that her brand is uniting with Farm Sanctuary to produce four limited edition lippies all named after real (and recently saved) animals.

This tease only showed the packaging, and not any of the actual products, but from what we can see the unique shades are what you'd expect from Kat, who's known for producing her much-loved Everlasting Lipstick in every color under the sun. There's "Bruno," a royal blue named after a cow; "Julia," a baby pink inspired by (what else?) a pig; "Hilda," a red-copper in honor of a sheep; and "Thumbelina," a bright red for a rooster.

According to the announcement, 20 percent of the proceeds of this product will help fund Farm Sanctuary's efforts to keep animals safe. Founded in 1986 as a small shelter, the cruelty-free foundation was the first charity of its kind, and quickly grew into a large organization that's headquartered in Watkins Glen, NY.

We are so about looking good and saving the critters, so we'll be sure to keep you updated once these hit shelves.