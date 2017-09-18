Did You Notice the Very Sneaky Way Kat Von D Swatched Her New Eyeliner?

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Much like the Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, there are plenty of hues in the brand's Ink and Tattoo Eyeliner ranges. However, ever since Kat Von D announced in July that she's "testing" shades of a new, liquid matte option named Inkwell Eyeliner, fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates on the process. One eagle-eyed Instagram user just scooped some information — and it looks like the line will feature some bright, electric colors.

It all started with an innocuous (and adorable) post by Kat, which showed her enjoying some quality time with her mother, Sylvia Galeano, as the two jetted off to Italy. The pair visited the country to tour the factory that will produce Kat's upcoming vegan shoe line.

Our eyes were glued on the sheer cuteness of it all, but someone noticed something intriguing on Kat's hand: swatches. Specifically, bright purple swatches! When the fan reached out to inquire if the streaks Kat sported were from a new product, the businesswoman herself replied with an answer that made our hearts sing. "Always testing new product!" Kat wrote. "Those are violet shade variations for the new matte Inkwell liner collection I'll be launching soon!"

Kat remained tight-lipped on when the collection drops and didn't let us in on any other information about shades. We'll just have to wait and see — literally. If Kat keeps showing off such small swatches, it's going to be a vision test just to keep up with her product news.

So keep your eyes peeled, beauty junkies! It's a tough job, but somebody's got to do it.