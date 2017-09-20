 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Tips
7 Easy Ways to Add All-Natural Almond Oil to Your Beauty Routine
Makeup
But Actually, What Does "MUA" Mean?
18 Electric Makeup Ideas Using Kat Von D's New Saint + Sinner Palette

Few makeup launches have had as much hype as Kat Von D's Saint + Sinner ($62). After nearly a year of endless teases and cryptic hints, the 24-shade wonder palette finally debuted Sept. 19.

As we saw in swatches Kat did herself, the formula and colors definitely live up to the hype. There are intense, highly-pigmented hues like lime green, red, orange, yellow, purple, and blue along with your standard smoky blacks, greys, and taupes.

Fans didn't wait a second to get their hands on the new launch, and they've already been playing with the rainbow of options with gorgeous results. Allow yourself to be inspired by 18 ways to wear Saint + Sinner, ahead.

