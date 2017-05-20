 Skip Nav
Everything We Know So Far About the Kat Von D Sinner and Saint Palette
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Wedding Beauty
How I Got Rid of a Massive, Painful Pimple 2 Days Before My Wedding
Beauty News
These Are the Best Beauty Products of 2017, According to Industry Experts

Kat Von D Saint and Sinner Eye Shadow Palette

Everything We Know So Far About the Kat Von D Sinner and Saint Palette

Holy Sh@t! Look at this gorgeous and totally sexy shadow palette coming soon from my Soul Sister @thekatvond ! Damn Kat, well done! I want this so bad! 🖤💖 Who's excited?!! @katvondbeauty #friendswhorock

A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on

Update: It seems that Kat's friends have the inside scoop on her latest beauty project. Jerrod Blandino, cofounder and CCO of Too Faced Cosmetics and friend of Kat Von D, posted an image on his Instagram, of what appears to be the Kat Von D Saint and Sinner Palette.

While Jerrod frequently posts sneak peeks of new Too Faced products, it's unexpected to see him post one of another brand's. Regardless, we're thrilled by the surprise photo and can't wait to see more of this palette.

The Saint and Sinner Palette has two sides, with more neutral and softer eye shadow shades on the "saint" side and more vibrant shades on the "sinner" side. As promised, the palette is in the unique shape of Gothic church windows, and the colors are reminiscent of stained glass. Jerrod praised Kat for her new palette in his post, calling it gorgeous and saying how much he can't wait to have it. Stay tuned for this palette's launch date and more information!

ADVERTISEMENT

Original story: We're used to seeing the occasional cryptic product tease on Kat Von D's Instagram feed, but the makeup maven revealed some major news in a recent post. "Get ready for the Saint and Sinner eye shadow palette," she announced to her fans in the caption of the above image, which detailed possible shade names for the set.

According to Kat, the shadows' hues are inspired by a stained-glass window that she saw in a cathedral. It also seems that there will be a generous quantity of colors in the palette — the brand owner listed out 28 different potential names, with 14 going to either "Sinner" or "Saint" categories. As you might expect, the titles correspond with their themes, with names like "Salvation" and "Prayer" in the Saint column and "Exorcism" and "Confessional" under Sinner.

Once the art direction, formulations, and color arrangement are finalized, it's time for shade naming! I haven't been this excited for an upcoming collection!! Get ready for the Saint+Sinner eyeshadow palette - the color story inspired by a stained glass window I saw in a cathedral. ⛪️🕍🏰🕌 [*yes! this palette will be released in celebration of the relaunch of both Saint and Sinner perfume in 2017!] #saint #sinner #comingsoon #crueltyfree #vegan @katvondbeauty

A photo posted by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on

Working on Sinner & Saint 😈😇#katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty #comingsoon #sinnersandsaints #fullcoverage #highpigment #sephora #eyeshadow #artistry

A photo posted by @nmcg30 on

The brand's vice president of product development, Nancy McGuire, offered this sneak peek of the contents in early February 2017, which included an intense purple matte and three shimmery hues (green-black, blue, and soft yellow respectively).

Diehard Kat Von D fans will also be excited to learn that this palette will be launched in celebration of the 2017 resurrection of the Saint and Sinner fragrances, which originally came out in 2009. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

