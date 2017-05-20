Everything We Know So Far About the Kat Von D Sinner and Saint Palette

Update: It seems that Kat's friends have the inside scoop on her latest beauty project. Jerrod Blandino, cofounder and CCO of Too Faced Cosmetics and friend of Kat Von D, posted an image on his Instagram, of what appears to be the Kat Von D Saint and Sinner Palette.

While Jerrod frequently posts sneak peeks of new Too Faced products, it's unexpected to see him post one of another brand's. Regardless, we're thrilled by the surprise photo and can't wait to see more of this palette.

The Saint and Sinner Palette has two sides, with more neutral and softer eye shadow shades on the "saint" side and more vibrant shades on the "sinner" side. As promised, the palette is in the unique shape of Gothic church windows, and the colors are reminiscent of stained glass. Jerrod praised Kat for her new palette in his post, calling it gorgeous and saying how much he can't wait to have it. Stay tuned for this palette's launch date and more information!

ADVERTISEMENT

Original story: We're used to seeing the occasional cryptic product tease on Kat Von D's Instagram feed, but the makeup maven revealed some major news in a recent post. "Get ready for the Saint and Sinner eye shadow palette," she announced to her fans in the caption of the above image, which detailed possible shade names for the set.

According to Kat, the shadows' hues are inspired by a stained-glass window that she saw in a cathedral. It also seems that there will be a generous quantity of colors in the palette — the brand owner listed out 28 different potential names, with 14 going to either "Sinner" or "Saint" categories. As you might expect, the titles correspond with their themes, with names like "Salvation" and "Prayer" in the Saint column and "Exorcism" and "Confessional" under Sinner.

The brand's vice president of product development, Nancy McGuire, offered this sneak peek of the contents in early February 2017, which included an intense purple matte and three shimmery hues (green-black, blue, and soft yellow respectively).

Diehard Kat Von D fans will also be excited to learn that this palette will be launched in celebration of the 2017 resurrection of the Saint and Sinner fragrances, which originally came out in 2009. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.