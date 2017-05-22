 Skip Nav
Kat Von D Shade & Light Glimmer Palette

Get Ready to Lose Your Sh*T: Kat Von D Is Launching a Shade & Light Glimmer Palette!

Just when you had a bad case of the Mondays, Kat Von D saved the day by announcing she is launching a glittery version of her beloved Shade & Light Eye Contour Palette. Here's what we know so far: it's coming in July, it has the same 12 neutral shades from the OG product, but it's reimagined with "wearable glimmer finishes."

Expect some subtle shades and other more glittery ones, depending on how jazzy you want to look. According to the brand's Instagram caption, there are "different levels of intensity, to bring light-catching dimension to the eyes." These colors will look absolutely gorgeous with a tan.

Oh, and like all other Kat Von D products, they're vegan and cruelty-free (insert cute bunny emoji). The countdown for this gorgeous palette starts NOW!

