 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kat Von D Fans Will Flip Over This Exciting Update to the Shade & Light Contour Palette
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Ulta Beauty
You Can Get Amazing Hair After You Shop Ulta's Massive Hair Product Sale
Beauty Trends
The Edgy Tattoo Trend Influencers Are Obsessing Over

Kat Von D Shade and Light Creme Contour Palette

Kat Von D Fans Will Flip Over This Exciting Update to the Shade & Light Contour Palette

Introducing the Shade+Light CRÈME Contour Palette! {$49}⠀⠀ •100% VEGAN!⠀⠀ •High-pigment with a smooth, non-greasy and blendable texture⠀⠀ •Versatile shades in 3 depths and undertones—neutral, warm and cool⠀⠀ •Refillable⠀⠀ •This formula is great for ALL skin types! ⠀⠀ #vegan #shadeandlight #comingsoon

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on

Kat Von D Beauty is always enhancing its bestselling products for its fans. For example, the incredible pressed powder Shade & Light contour palette was recently updated to feature refillable pans. This means that if you've used up one of your favorite shades in the compact, you can just pop in a new pan instead of buying an entirely new palette. And now, the brand is upgrading this product even further: it's about to be available in a whole new formula.

No, your favorite palette isn't going anywhere. But, if you eschew powder sculpting in favor of cream contouring, brace yourself! The Kat Von D Shade and Light Creme Contour Palette is coming soon, and it'll be 100-percent vegan. As you can see above, the product will come in hues similar to those in the original palette, but will be an even more blendable texture. Even better, it'll feature refillable pans, too, making it quite economical for the beauty babe on a budget. Stay tuned for news regarding this launch as it becomes available.

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsKat Von D
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
New Kat Von D Liquid Lipstick Shades | April 2017
Beauty News
OMG, Kat Von D Just Added 9 MORE Luscious Shades to Her Liquid Lipstick Line
by Victoria Messina
Urban Decay Naked Skin Illuminizer
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Beauty News
Anastasia Beverly Hills's President Goes Off: "The Sensationalism of Leaking Product Is Irresponsible"
by Emily Orofino
Viral Facebook Post About Reproductive Plans
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Kat Von D Everlasting Flash Sale | Nude Lip Liner Set
Beauty News
You Can Snag 5 of Kat Von D's New Lip Liners For a Steal — but There's a Catch
by Emily Orofino
Kat Von D Lolita Cheek and Eye Blush
Beauty News
Your Favorite Kat Von D Liquid Lipstick Will Now Be a Blush and Eye Shadow
by Lauren Levinson
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How to Make Hair Grow Stronger
Beauty Tips
3 Ways You've Been Sabotaging Your Hair's Health Without Realizing It
by Emily Orofino
Chaos Makeup Kaleidoscope Rainbow Highlighter
Beauty News
Watch This Rainbow Highlighter Perform a Disappearing Act Before Your Very Eyes
by Kelsey Garcia
Kat Von D Rose Lipstick Swatches
Swatches
This Makeup Artist Used Kat Von D Lipstick to Create a Floral Swatch Masterpiece
by Emily Orofino
Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner | Colors
Kat Von D
See (and Shop!) Every Single Shade of Kat Von D's New Everlasting Lip Liner
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds