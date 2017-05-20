Kat Von D Fans Will Flip Over This Exciting Update to the Shade & Light Contour Palette

Kat Von D Beauty is always enhancing its bestselling products for its fans. For example, the incredible pressed powder Shade & Light contour palette was recently updated to feature refillable pans. This means that if you've used up one of your favorite shades in the compact, you can just pop in a new pan instead of buying an entirely new palette. And now, the brand is upgrading this product even further: it's about to be available in a whole new formula.

No, your favorite palette isn't going anywhere. But, if you eschew powder sculpting in favor of cream contouring, brace yourself! The Kat Von D Shade and Light Creme Contour Palette is coming soon, and it'll be 100-percent vegan. As you can see above, the product will come in hues similar to those in the original palette, but will be an even more blendable texture. Even better, it'll feature refillable pans, too, making it quite economical for the beauty babe on a budget. Stay tuned for news regarding this launch as it becomes available.