You'll Barely Recognize Khloe Kardashian — and Her Nose — in These Makeup-Free Snaps



Image Source: Snapchat user khloekardashian

Seeing celebrities without makeup is somewhat of a guilty pleasure for us, and we now know what one member of the famously contour-savvy Kardashian clan looks like when she's not all dolled up.

After documenting an intense workout with her personal trainer, Khloé Kardashian sat down for a quick postshower Snapchat session with a fresh face and slicked-back wet hair. In her selfie videos, it looks like she wasn't wearing any makeup (besides what appears to be a bit of eyebrow product and some understated false lashes). We can't help but notice how her nose looks different than usual when she doesn't have any makeup on. The reality star looks gorgeous with or without makeup on (#SkinGoals), but these snaps are a testament to her superior contouring skills.

Here's another makeup-free Snapchat shot of Khloé.



And here's what she looks like all dolled up from the same angle.