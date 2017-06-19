L'Oréal's New Mascara Might Actually Be Better Than Sex

My relationship with my with eyelashes has always been casual yet complicated. Each lash is long and thick, which makes it easy for them to stick together like magnets. And don't even get me started on the days where I get a stray lash in my eye. But beside these natural annoyances, I had never given my eyelashes too much thought. I didn't start experimenting with makeup until after high school, and mascara was something that I felt would be the easiest to start with — oh, how I was wrong. My first attempt was a clumpy disaster that then became an even bigger mess as I tried to wash it off (waterproof mascara is no joke sometimes!).

After that experience, I was convinced that mascara wasn't for me — that was until our POPSUGAR Beauty editor assigned me the task of testing and reviewing L'Oréal's buzzy new Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara ($10). With a metallic millennial pink tube, it's easy to see why many claim it be a Too Faced Better Than Sex dupe. Personally, I didn't need this product to perform miracles; I would be sold if it was easy to apply and gave me great results. But by comparing it to a product with a such a cult following, my expectations for L'Oréal's new offering just kept growing.

Read on for a product breakdown and to see this mascara in action!



