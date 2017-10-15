 Skip Nav
You Heard It Here First: Lime Crime Is Launching at Ulta Beauty

Some of the most viral beauty launches of the year have been eye shadow palettes that emulate nostalgic Polly Pockets from the '90s, press-on holographic nails, and unicorn-inspired hair dye. What do they all have in common? They're all from the beloved Instagram brand Lime Crime.

Now you can get Lime Crime at a major retailer. POPSUGAR is excited to share the exclusive announcement that on Oct. 29 you can purchase select Lime Crime makeup and hair products from Ulta.com! This offering includes fan favorites like the Matte and Metallic Velvetines Liquid Lipstick, Venus Palettes, Unicorn Hair, and more.

Lime Crime has become a quick hit with millennial shoppers, in part because of the line's quick ability to jump on beauty trends, like all things mermaid and unicorn. Lime Crime is also a certified vegan and cruelty-free brand by both PETA and Leaping Bunny, making it a hit with conscientious shoppers.

There's one catch: Lime Crime will only be available online at Ulta. TBD whether it launches in brick-and-mortar stores.

Keep reading to see some of the bestselling Lime Crime products that will be available via Ulta at the end of the month.

Pocket Candy Eye Shadow Palettes ($34)
Pocket Candy Palette in Pink Lemonade ($34)
Pocket Candy Palette in Bubblegum ($34)
Pocket Candy Palette in Sugar Plum ($34)
Diamond Crushers Lip Topper in Black Unicorn ($18)
Diamond Crushers Lip Topper in Trip ($18)
Diamond Crushers Lip Topper in L.A. ($18)
Hi-Lite Highlighter Palettes
Hi-Lite Highlighter Palette in Unicorns ($38)
Hi-Lite Highlighter Palette in Blossoms ($38)
Hi-Lite Highlighter Palette in Opals ($38)
Hi-Lite Highlighter Palette in Mermaids ($38)
Unicorn Queen Complete Collection Bundle ($76)
