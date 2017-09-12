 Skip Nav
These New Lime Crime Palettes Look Like '90s Polly Pocket Toys

Remember those Polly Pocket toys you played with as a child of the '90s? You know, those tiny, portable doll toys that instantly made whoever had them the coolest kid in school? Well, Lime Crime is letting you relive it all again. Starting Sept. 26, the cult-favorite brand is launching Pocket Candy Palettes. And they're just as cute as — or dare we say, cuter than — the OG children's toys.

These Polly-inspired palettes look just like the dolls you used to keep in the back of your Jordache jeans, except these modern ones are functional because the products open up to be eye shadow palettes.

The pastel cases come in three shades that reveal five full-size buttery shadows. Each compact contains bright and neutral shades, so you've got options.

You can purchase one of the palettes for $34 or get the whole bundle for $90. Read on to see all of this dreamy collection.

Lime Crime Pocket Candy Palette in Bubble Gum
Lime Crime Pocket Candy Palette in Sugar Plum
Lime Crime Pocket Candy Palette in Pink Lemonade
