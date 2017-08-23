They're Here! 13 Editor-Approved Liquid Lipsticks You Need For Fall

The fastest way to transform your beauty look from Summer to Fall is by swiping on a liquid lipstick. Many formulas have excellent staying power and boldly pop on your pout. Whether you're looking for a warm nude or a vampy burgundy, we rounded up our favorite options for you to choose from. Not only will these lipsticks make a statement, but they will take your autumnal look to the next level. Stock up on a few right now!