They're Here! 13 Editor-Approved Liquid Lipsticks You Need For Fall

The fastest way to transform your beauty look from Summer to Fall is by swiping on a liquid lipstick. Many formulas have excellent staying power and boldly pop on your pout. Whether you're looking for a warm nude or a vampy burgundy, we rounded up our favorite options for you to choose from. Not only will these lipsticks make a statement, but they will take your autumnal look to the next level. Stock up on a few right now!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
Lancome Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick
NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick
Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick
Too Faced Melted Latex Liquified High-Shine Lipstick — Bite Me
Christian Dior Rouge Liquid Lip Stain
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick
Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick
Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick — Icon Mini
Ofra Cosmetics Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick
Buxom Wildly Whipped Lightweight Liquid Lipstick
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds