If You Love Rose Gold, You're About to Lose Your Sh*t Over These 7 Highlighters

This time two years ago, we thought that rose gold was simply a trend. Now, the beautiful blush-metallic shade has proved itself to be a long-lasting hue that's here to stay. It's hugely popular for jewelry, fashion, tech products, and — most recently — beauty. It's warmer than a classic yellow-gold and, quite frankly, more universally flattering. We love it on eyes and lips, but it truly shines as a highlighter. Big-time cosmetic brands have made their own highlighters in the popular color, and we rounded up our favorites for you. Not only will these choices help you to get your glow on, but they will also add warmth to your face. Shop these irresistible options.

Lancôme
Dual Finish Highlighter - 01 Shimmering Buff
$39.50 $33.58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lancôme Makeup
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12-hour Highlighter
$29
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Tarte Makeup
Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Liquid Highlighter
$19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Becca Face Luminizer
Estee Lauder
Victoria Beckham Highlighter - Modern Mercury
$75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Makeup
Too Faced
Love Light Prismatic Highlighter
$30
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Too Faced Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Liquid Glow
$25
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Makeup
Urban Outfitters Makeup
Violet Voss Rose Gold Highlighter Palette
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Makeup
