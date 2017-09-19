If You Love Rose Gold, You're About to Lose Your Sh*t Over These 7 Highlighters

This time two years ago, we thought that rose gold was simply a trend. Now, the beautiful blush-metallic shade has proved itself to be a long-lasting hue that's here to stay. It's hugely popular for jewelry, fashion, tech products, and — most recently — beauty. It's warmer than a classic yellow-gold and, quite frankly, more universally flattering. We love it on eyes and lips, but it truly shines as a highlighter. Big-time cosmetic brands have made their own highlighters in the popular color, and we rounded up our favorites for you. Not only will these choices help you to get your glow on, but they will also add warmth to your face. Shop these irresistible options.