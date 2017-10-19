 Skip Nav
12 Absolutely Bonkers Halloween Looks Inspired by Lisa Frank

Though your middle school Trapper Keeper days may be long over, that doesn't mean you can't indulge in the whimsical, color-drenched world of Lisa Frank. From fanciful rainbow leopards to bubblegum-pink lips to multihued coifs of hair, the following Lisa Frank makeup looks may inspire your very own Halloween costume this year. For those who want to take things up a couple notches on the creep factor, consider a Lisa Frankenstein getup, instead!

375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off
