12 Absolutely Bonkers Halloween Looks Inspired by Lisa Frank

Though your middle school Trapper Keeper days may be long over, that doesn't mean you can't indulge in the whimsical, color-drenched world of Lisa Frank. From fanciful rainbow leopards to bubblegum-pink lips to multihued coifs of hair, the following Lisa Frank makeup looks may inspire your very own Halloween costume this year. For those who want to take things up a couple notches on the creep factor, consider a Lisa Frankenstein getup, instead!