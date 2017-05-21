5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Summer Lisa Hoffman Summer Travel Fragrances Traveling This Summer? Try 1 of These 10 Destination-Specific Fragrances May 21, 2017 by Lisa Hoffman 45 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Every year, around this time, I'm planning my Summer travel with family and friends. I've found one of my favorite parts of prepping and packing for these weekends is choosing the perfect fragrance to wear on the trip. It begins the holiday before I hit the road as I imagine where I'll be and what I'll be doing. I think about which fragrance best suits my mood and location. Not only will I get the enjoyment of wearing the fragrance while I'm there, but the scent memories will also live with me long after the trip is over. During the Summer months, I suggest choosing fragrances that are light and airy and not applying too much scent, as the warmth of our bodies can also diffuse the scent a bit more. Here, I've chosen some of my favorite weekend getaways and paired the perfect fragrance for Summer 2017. Shop Brands Tom Ford · Lalique · Lisa Hoffman · Estee Lauder · Prada · Maison Margiela · Byredo · Kate Spade Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Byredo Blanche Where to Wear It: Nashville A weekend of Americana – complete with country music and BBQ – calls for a fragrance with clean, classically beautiful notes. Blanche is simple in structure but extreme in character, just like this Tennessee capital city. Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum ($150) Rodin Olio Lusso 3 Where to Wear It: Malibu, CA On the oceanfront deck with wine in hand, Malibu sunsets are not to be missed. Combined with Olio Lusso 3's playfully sweet geranium, jasmine, and ylang-ylang, you'll want to capture this picturesque feeling for eternity. Rodin Olio Lusso 3 ($170) Kate Spade Walk on Air Where to Wear It: Cape Cod, MA Like a breath of fresh air, this fragrance embodies the spirit of one of my favorite Northeastern getaways. You will feel breezy and feminine while watching the boats sail by on the long Summer days. Kate Spade Walk on Air Eau de Parfum ($95) Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi Acqua Where to Wear It: Lake Tahoe, CA Inspired by mountain air in the Summer, this fresh scent is perfect for whatever a day in Tahoe might bring — from hiking to water skiing to dinners on the water. It even works for an outdoor evening wedding. The possibilities are endless. Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi Acqua Eau de Toilette ($152) Lalique Le Parfum Where to Wear It: Big Sur, CA Lalique's first oriental fragrance is notably different with notes of civet and ambergris, creating a woodsy musk perfect for a Summer trip to Big Sur, surrounded by endless nature and breathtaking views of the Pacific. Lalique Le Parfum Eau de Parfum ($125) Lisa Hoffman Tunisian Neroli Where to Wear It: Mexico City, Mexico This romantic, modern fragrance evokes the beauty and mystique of ancient Tunisia — the perfect scent to match the ambience in Mexico City. This is a cosmopolitan yet accessible destination with vibrant street art, world-class museums, and active markets. Lisa Hoffman Tunisian Neroli Eau de Parfum ($65) Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Linen Rose Eau de Cologne Where to Wear It: East Hampton, NY Aerin Lauder created this fragrance with notes from roses in her East Hampton gardens. Spritz before meeting your friends for a leisurely Summer picnic on a lush veranda and fill your day with romance and love. Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Linen Rose Eau de Cologne ($165) Prada Amber Where to Wear It: Sedona, AZ A mild desert town that has become a destination for art-lovers, Sedona's appeal can be felt whenever wearing Prada's Amber. Amber intertwines memories and reality, a sense often felt when looking up to the steep red rocks in this vast desert art oasis. Prada Amber Pour Homme Intense Eau de Parfum ($92) Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Where to Wear It: New Orleans No other city can top the jazz scene in NOLA. A weekend getaway with Replica Jazz Club in tow will keep you imbibed in notes of pink pepper, primofiore lemon, neroli oil, and rum absolute. Cool! Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Fragrance ($126) Lisa Hoffman French Clary Sage Where to Wear It: Ojai, CA Leave your busy calendar behind and let yourself be inspired by Ojai's fresh, clean air. Light and refreshing French Clary Sage evokes euphoria and optimism at the heart of the scent. Escape here to turn slow, relaxed mornings into creative, inspired days. Lisa Hoffman French Clary Sage ($65) Share this post Beauty Product ReviewSummer TravelBeauty ShoppingSummerBeauty ProductsPerfumeTravel