 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Traveling This Summer? Try 1 of These 10 Destination-Specific Fragrances

Lisa Hoffman Summer Travel Fragrances

Traveling This Summer? Try 1 of These 10 Destination-Specific Fragrances

Every year, around this time, I'm planning my Summer travel with family and friends. I've found one of my favorite parts of prepping and packing for these weekends is choosing the perfect fragrance to wear on the trip. It begins the holiday before I hit the road as I imagine where I'll be and what I'll be doing. I think about which fragrance best suits my mood and location. Not only will I get the enjoyment of wearing the fragrance while I'm there, but the scent memories will also live with me long after the trip is over.

During the Summer months, I suggest choosing fragrances that are light and airy and not applying too much scent, as the warmth of our bodies can also diffuse the scent a bit more. Here, I've chosen some of my favorite weekend getaways and paired the perfect fragrance for Summer 2017.

Shop Brands
Tom Ford · Lalique · Lisa Hoffman · Estee Lauder · Prada · Maison Margiela · Byredo · Kate Spade
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Byredo Blanche
Byredo Blanche

Where to Wear It: Nashville

A weekend of Americana – complete with country music and BBQ – calls for a fragrance with clean, classically beautiful notes. Blanche is simple in structure but extreme in character, just like this Tennessee capital city.

Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum ($150)

Rodin Olio Lusso 3
Rodin Olio Lusso 3

Where to Wear It: Malibu, CA

On the oceanfront deck with wine in hand, Malibu sunsets are not to be missed. Combined with Olio Lusso 3's playfully sweet geranium, jasmine, and ylang-ylang, you'll want to capture this picturesque feeling for eternity.

Rodin Olio Lusso 3 ($170)

Kate Spade Walk on Air
Kate Spade Walk on Air

Where to Wear It: Cape Cod, MA

Like a breath of fresh air, this fragrance embodies the spirit of one of my favorite Northeastern getaways. You will feel breezy and feminine while watching the boats sail by on the long Summer days.

Kate Spade Walk on Air Eau de Parfum ($95)

Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi Acqua
Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi Acqua

Where to Wear It: Lake Tahoe, CA

Inspired by mountain air in the Summer, this fresh scent is perfect for whatever a day in Tahoe might bring — from hiking to water skiing to dinners on the water. It even works for an outdoor evening wedding. The possibilities are endless.

Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi Acqua Eau de Toilette ($152)

Lalique Le Parfum
Lalique Le Parfum

Where to Wear It: Big Sur, CA

Lalique's first oriental fragrance is notably different with notes of civet and ambergris, creating a woodsy musk perfect for a Summer trip to Big Sur, surrounded by endless nature and breathtaking views of the Pacific.

Lalique Le Parfum Eau de Parfum ($125)

Lisa Hoffman Tunisian Neroli
Lisa Hoffman Tunisian Neroli

Where to Wear It: Mexico City, Mexico

This romantic, modern fragrance evokes the beauty and mystique of ancient Tunisia — the perfect scent to match the ambience in Mexico City. This is a cosmopolitan yet accessible destination with vibrant street art, world-class museums, and active markets.

Lisa Hoffman Tunisian Neroli Eau de Parfum ($65)

Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Linen Rose Eau de Cologne
Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Linen Rose Eau de Cologne

Where to Wear It: East Hampton, NY

Aerin Lauder created this fragrance with notes from roses in her East Hampton gardens. Spritz before meeting your friends for a leisurely Summer picnic on a lush veranda and fill your day with romance and love.

Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Linen Rose Eau de Cologne ($165)

Prada Amber
Prada Amber

Where to Wear It: Sedona, AZ

A mild desert town that has become a destination for art-lovers, Sedona's appeal can be felt whenever wearing Prada's Amber. Amber intertwines memories and reality, a sense often felt when looking up to the steep red rocks in this vast desert art oasis.

Prada Amber Pour Homme Intense Eau de Parfum ($92)

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

Where to Wear It: New Orleans

No other city can top the jazz scene in NOLA. A weekend getaway with Replica Jazz Club in tow will keep you imbibed in notes of pink pepper, primofiore lemon, neroli oil, and rum absolute. Cool!

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Fragrance ($126)

Lisa Hoffman French Clary Sage
Lisa Hoffman French Clary Sage

Where to Wear It: Ojai, CA

Leave your busy calendar behind and let yourself be inspired by Ojai's fresh, clean air. Light and refreshing French Clary Sage evokes euphoria and optimism at the heart of the scent. Escape here to turn slow, relaxed mornings into creative, inspired days.

Lisa Hoffman French Clary Sage ($65)

Beauty Product ReviewSummer TravelBeauty ShoppingSummerBeauty ProductsPerfumeTravel
Shop Story
Read Story
Rodin Olio Lusso 3
from oliolusso.com
$170
Tom Ford
Mandarino Di Amalfi Acqua Eau De Toilette, 50ml - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$152
Lalique
Le Parfum Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$125
Lisa Hoffman
Tunisian Neroli Eau De Parfum
from DERMSTORE
$65 $52
Estee Lauder
Aerin Beauty Linen Rose Eau De Cologne
from Nordstrom
$165
Prada
Amber Pour Homme Intense Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 oz
from Macy's
$92
Maison Margiela
Replica Jazz Club Fragrance
from Nordstrom
$126
Byredo
Blanche Eau De Parfum - White Rose & Sandalwood, 50ml
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$150
Kate Spade
walk on air Eau de Parfum, 3.4 oz
from Macy's
$95
Lisa Hoffman French Clary Sage
from lisahoffman.com
$65
Shop More
Byredo Fragrances SHOP MORE
Byredo
Gypsy Water, Eau de Parfum, 50 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$150
Byredo
Bal D'afrique Eau De Parfum - Neroli & Cedar Wood, 50ml
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$150
Byredo
Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum - Bergamot & Pine Needles, 50ml
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$150
Byredo
Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum - Bergamot & Pine Needles, 100ml
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$230
Byredo
Super Cedar Eau de Parfum, 50 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$150
Tom Ford Fragrances SHOP MORE
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau De Parfum - Black Truffle, Bergamot & Black Orchid, 50ml
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$115
Tom Ford
Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, 1.7 ounces
from Neiman Marcus
$225
Tom Ford
Intensive Infusion Concentrate Extreme
from Neiman Marcus
$250
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau De Toilette - Black Truffle, Bergamot & Black Orchid, 50ml
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$80
Tom Ford
White Suede Eau De Parfum, 1.7oz
from Neiman Marcus
$225
Kate Spade Fragrances SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Eau de Parfum
from Lord & Taylor
$75
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Mother's Day Set
from Lord & Taylor
$98
Kate Spade
Live Colorfully Eau de Parfum - 3.4 oz.
from Lord & Taylor
$95
Kate Spade
Walk on Air Eau de Parfum
from Lord & Taylor
$75
Kate Spade
Walk on Air Mother's Day Set
from Lord & Taylor
$98
Tom Ford Fragrances AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Beauty
13 Fragrances Your Mom Will Love Spritzing
by Alessandra Foresto
Drake
16 Drake Gifts For You and All Your Woes
by Nicole Yi
Valentine's Day
50 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Both Him and Her
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Entertainment
2015 POPSUGAR Gift Guide: 100 Presents For Everyone on Your List!
by Brittney Stephens
Byredo Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kristisarvadi
kristisarvadi
kristisarvadi
jessiemayyoung
Tom Ford Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
the_moroccanrose
catoinamsterdam
catoinamsterdam
twopeasinaprada
Kate Spade Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
twopeasinablog
itsallchictome
ericaligenza
annekemcconnell
Tom Ford Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ssnardd
NeghinAdina
hellotherelady
hellotherelady
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds