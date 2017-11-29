 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
20 Luxury Beauty Gifts For the Fanciest Person on Your List
Victoria's Secret
Proof That the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is the Sexiest, Most Diverse Beauty Look Yet! (Exclusive)
Skin Care
This 1 Natural Cosmetic Treatment Might Eventually Replace Botox
Holiday Beauty
Sephora Just Cast Its Own Store Employees in Its Most Diverse Campaign Yet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Luxury Beauty Gifts For the Fanciest Person on Your List

If money is no object for you — or if you're just feeling extra generous this year — then an over-the-top beauty gift is the ultimate way to show someone you love them. The world of fancy, upscale beauty products is a wonderland, and there's no better excuse for indulging in fantasy than the holiday season. From a flatiron bedazzled with actual crystals to a magnetic clay mask backed by a music icon, these gifts ahead are sure to impress even the most #blessed among us.

Related
The 15 Best Holiday Beauty Advent Calendars of 2017
Marc Jacobs Beauty Lipstick Jungle
Dior Advent Calendar
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Dreamy Box of Magic
Amika The Dazzler Genuine Crystal Styler
Tatcha The Obon Tray Nourishing Ritual
Hourglass Confession Lipstick Archive
Dyson Blown A-Ouai Set
Artis Elite 10 Gold Brush Set
Lancôme x Jacquemus Nouvelle Vague Makeup Kit
Tom Ford Boys & Girls 50-Piece Set
Alaïa Paris Eau de Parfum
Ziip Beauty Ziip Device + Golden Conductive Gel Duo
Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Light Box Noir Beauty Set
Apa Beauty Clean White Sonic Toothbrush
Glamcor Brilliant Mirror
Clive Christian Queen Anne Noble Collection Gift Set
By Terry Preciosity Prestige Collector Beauty Set
Christian Louboutin Tornade Blonde Perfume
Nannette de Gaspé Art of Masquologie
MDNA Skin Rejuvenator Set
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty GiftsGifts For WomenHoliday BeautyLuxury GiftsGift GuideBeauty ProductsMakeupHairSkin Care
Meghan Markle
Let Us Now Praise Meghan Markle's Natural, Curly Hair
by Alaina Demopoulos
Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Afro Miss Universe 2017
Hair
Miss Jamaica Wore an Afro at Miss Universe 2017, and We Are SO Here For It
by Kristina Rodulfo
Gifts For Tea-Lovers
Holiday Food
40+ Brew-tiful Gifts For the Tea Enthusiast
by Hedy Phillips
Winter Eye Makeup Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
9 Eye Makeup Looks That Are Fabulous, Not Frosty
by Nile Cappello
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Camomile and Lavender Review
Beauty News
Mario Badescu's New Lavender Face Spray Will Help You Chill the F*ck Out
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds