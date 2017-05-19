MAC Cosmetics' New Quirky Collection Will Make You Dream of Seoul

Aside from the amazing formulas and color selection, there's another reason beauty junkies are obsessed with MAC Cosmetics: the unique packaging that accompanies limited-edition collections. For the cult brand's next collection, it did not disappoint. The company teamed up with Korean fashion designer team Steve J & Yoni P for a quirky Summer collection reminiscent of the duo's flirty, feminine, and one-of-a-kind style.

Starting June 1 and running until July 13, MAC enthusiasts can get their hands on some seriously cheeky packaging. The new products are encased in sunny yellow boxes and outfitted in millennial pink and silver casing with bold, graphic designs. Each product has a design that cleverly reflects the makeup category it belongs to. The lipsticks have a bold red pout on the tube, while the eye shadows have a colorful set of eyes on the lid, and the blush has part of a flushed face on top. Each facial feature comes together on the makeup bag as one cool, made-up woman.

To top off this irresistible line, it also includes some adorable pink and silver makeup brushes with yellow bristles, a unique pearl eye gloss, and an ultracool tube of mascara.

Keep reading to find out which of these fabulous products you'll pick up when they become available June 1, and see some swatches of our favorite picks.