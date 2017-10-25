Attention! Madewell Just Launched Beauty — It's Even Better Than You Think

If you already consider yourself a devoted Madewell girl with modern sensibilities, then it would seem only natural the brand begin selling products to add to your makeup and skincare routine as well. Lucky us, it's done just that with the launch of Madewell Beauty Cabinet. Focused on curating an all-natural or nontoxic selection of must haves, the assortment offers over 40 of your favorite tried-and-true beauty products, from brands like RMS Beauty, French Girl Organics, and Vitruvi. If you're looking for a new decadent bath soak or delicate cheek stain, we've gone ahead and rounded up our favorite picks from the launch.