Fashion Girls: Here Are the 19 Fall Essentials You Need From Madewell This Year

When I get excited for Fall shopping, the first place I think to go is Madewell. The retailer, owned by J.Crew Group, Inc., is known for its timeless designs and quality materials. They also make perfect jeans — seriously. With cozy sweaters, chunky boots, and playful skirts, the brand truly steps up its game when it comes to Autumn looks. We rounded up our Madewell must haves you need for the coming season. Take a look and stock up!

Madewell Suspender Midi Skirt
Madewell Karen Walker Silk Unicorn Whisperer Print Top
Madewell Retro Crop Bootcut Jeans
Madewell Loop-Edge Pullover Sweater
Madewell The Kelci Chelsea Boot
Madewell Cropped Anorak Jacket
Madewell Deep-V Maxi Dress in Cactus Flower
Madewell Brixton Drover Felt Fedora
Madewell Zip Jean Skirt
Madewell Slim Mockneck Sweater Tank
Madewell Skinny Overalls: Raw-Hem Edition
Madewell Side-Zip Bomber Jacket
Madewell Skinny Suede Belt
Madewell Indigo Ruffle-Side Shirt
Madewell The Lanna Mule
Madewell High-Rise Skinny Jeans: Chewed-Hem Edition
Madewell Diamond-Shaped Print Scarf
Madewell Silk Ruffled Lace-Up Top
Madewell The Drawstring Transport Tote
