Fashion Girls: Here Are the 19 Fall Essentials You Need From Madewell This Year

When I get excited for Fall shopping, the first place I think to go is Madewell. The retailer, owned by J.Crew Group, Inc., is known for its timeless designs and quality materials. They also make perfect jeans — seriously. With cozy sweaters, chunky boots, and playful skirts, the brand truly steps up its game when it comes to Autumn looks. We rounded up our Madewell must haves you need for the coming season. Take a look and stock up!



