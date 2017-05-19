 Skip Nav
This 10-Year-Old Boy Is the Next Manny MUA and We’re Obsessed

We were pretty much convinced that all kids spent their days spinning fidget toys and playing with slime, but one little boy is proving otherwise — and that makeup skills have no age limit. Jack is a 10-year-old boy from the UK, and he has us completely mesmerized with his Instagram makeup tutorial videos. While we never thought we'd find ourselves envying a little kid's smoky eye, Jack's skills are no joke. Not only is he adorable, but he is beyond gifted. Kids are going to be lining up on the playground to have Jack do their makeup! Keep reading to see some of his most impressive makeup tutorials, and let Jack inspire your next look.

