 Skip Nav
Makeup
The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors
Beauty News
OMG! Huda Beauty's Foundation Line Is Almost Here — but You Can Win It First
Beauty Trends
Vitiligo Dolls Now Exist, Because Barbie Isn't For Everyone
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Beauty Mistakes You Need to Stop Making Right Now

While we're clearly obsessed with learning everything about beauty, we'll be the first to admit that the sheer volume of information can be daunting. And some important tips can get lost along the way. Are you using the right primer? Are you using bronzer correctly? And is powder really necessary? It's easy to make some big makeup mistakes without even realizing it. Well, that stops now. Once you see which mistakes you've been making, you'll swear to never make them again — after all, your beauty reputation is on the line. And don't think that only beauty newbies are prone to errors! So read on: even if you're a professional, you're bound to pick up a new trick or two.

Related
Maximize Your Beauty Sleep With These 19 Overnight Hacks

Not cleaning your makeup brushes.
Putting bronzer on your whole face.
Matching foundation to the back of your hand.
Sleeping in your makeup.
Applying concealer wrong.
Applying lip liner just to the edges.
Wearing waterproof mascara every day.
Skipping base coat.
Using the wrong blush formula.
Wearing too much foundation.
Not using primer with glitter eye shadow.
Not setting your concealer.
Curling your lashes with mascara on.
Applying your blush incorrectly.
Adding nail polish remover to thin out older lacquers.
Applying your makeup in the wrong lighting.
Keeping makeup for too long.
Applying the wrong shade of concealer.
Pumping the brush in an almost empty mascara tube.
Using the wrong primer for your foundation formula.
Pin It!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
PinnableBeauty TipsNew Year's ResolutionsMakeupSkin Care
rocksit rocksit 2 years

Tips: If you want to clean your skin,Pore clean. You have better try to use pleasingcare.com sonic cleansing brush.

AbbyChugden AbbyChugden 2 years

What to do when your face is darker than the rest of your body??? (Neck, etc) I have some hyper-pigmentation after having my kids and going lighter in foundation makes me look like a vampire (to me)! Argh....

bobbisgirl bobbisgirl 2 years

Lori, there's a bronzer out there for every shade of skin. They're not "one shade fits all"! Get a good makeup artist to find your correct match.

bobbisgirl bobbisgirl 2 years

Not as long as your foundation is a perfect match for your skin tone, Kelly! Find an artist whose style you like and get him/her to match you up.

bobbisgirl bobbisgirl 2 years

As a former MUA, I tried to teach these tips to my clients everyday! Thank you for getting the word out to women. And #20 was new to me, but it makes perfect sense!

LoriTG LoriTG 2 years

Mmm..I don't use a bronzer. I don't like the way it looks on me. I've never matched my foundation to my hand. My hand is a lot darker than my face. The only time I ever sleep in my makeup is if I am soooo tired but as a rule I never sleep in my makeup. I'll have to try that tip about the concealer! I don't use lipliner. I don't like that look. And yeah I'm gonna have to buy a new mascara because I've been using waterproof. I'm also going to have to buy a base coat because I don't use it. I'm also going to have to buy a primer. I don't use it but I want to. I never curl my lashes with mascara on. I am loving all these tips!

nancyeinhart nancyeinhart 2 years

Great tip about the primer + foundation. I will have to check that!
Beauty Tips
24 Acid Products That Will Make Your Skin Instagram Ready
by Emily Orofino
Moisturizing Face Wash
Skin Care
by Krista Jones
Beauty Products You Shouldn't Use Too Much Of
Beauty Tips
Overusing These Products Could Be Hazardous to Your Health
by Kristin Granero
American Horror Story: Cult Beehive Makeup Tutorial
Makeup Tutorials
It's Clear Why This American Horror Story Makeup Look Is Getting So Much Buzz
by Brinton Parker
How Do I Update My Makeup?
Beauty Tips
by Nicole Moleti
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds