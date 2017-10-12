 Skip Nav
Beauty News
22 Hot New Beauty Launches You Need to Hoard This Fall
Fall Beauty
Fight Dry, Cracked Chapped Lips With These 9 Nourishing Balms
Skincare
9 Products From Beautycounter That Will Make You Think Twice About What You're Using
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
F*ck Unicorns — We Want Makeup Revolution's New "Dragon" Highlighter

We're all about an eye-catching, cheekbone-enhancing highlighter, but sometimes we're craving something with a bit more oomph to really turn heads. That's why we're currently crushing over Makeup Revolution's new multicolored highlighters. The cult makeup brand is the source of that epic skull highlighter that made our inner goth queen squeal with delight, and now it's dipping its toes into something a tad more colorful.

Makeup Revolution just launched two brand-new, heart-shaped highlighters that mimic our favorite (nonunicorn) mythical creatures: dragons and mermaids. Though they're both gorgeous in their own way, we've personally got our eyes on the Dragon's Heart Highlighter. With warm hues that somewhat remind us of Urban Decay's Naked Heat palette (well, and fire-breathing dragons, of course), this multipurpose product would make for one heck of a mesmerizing glow suitable for wearing on both your eyes and your cheeks. Plus, considering the fact that an entire dragon-themed lipstick line came out earlier this year, we'd wager to say dragons just might be the new unicorns of the beauty world.

If you're itching to stock up on new (and affordable!) makeup, read on to see what both of Makeup Revolution's magical new highlighters look like IRL.

Here's where to buy the Mermaid's Heart Highlighter
And here's where to buy the Dragon's Heart Highlighter
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Makeup RevolutionFall BeautyBeauty NewsDragonsBeauty ShoppingHighlighterBeauty ProductsMakeup
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection Swatches
Rihanna
by Lauren Levinson
Makeup Products That Donate to Political Causes
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Wet n Wild Campaign With Albino Model Diandra Forrest
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
ColourPop Cosmetics New Shades Super Shock Highlighters
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds