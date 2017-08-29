 Skip Nav
This Lipstick Line Will Make You Feel Like the Mother of Dragons

Update: While you're going to have to wait a little bit longer for the launch of Storybook's Dragon Lipsticks, at least the line will come sooner than the next season of Game of Thrones. The brand just shared an image of the lipstick's (gorgeous) prototype, which was supposed to drop this Fall. Due to the line needing "some revamping," the release date has been delayed. The brand wrote that it hopes to have these lipsticks on sale in time for the holidays, but it will "most likely" come in early 2018.

Original post: Following the announcement that they would be launching liquid lipsticks, Storybook Cosmetics also revealed a trio of dragon-inspired lipsticks. On Instagram, the cruelty-free brand shared a shot of the lipsticks, the packaging of which resembles the mythical creature's scaly skin.

In the caption, Storybook Cosmetics said the lipsticks are "inspired by all of our fire breathing friends" and will be available this coming Fall. The three lipsticks will come in silver, gold, and copper cases, respectively. As of now, only a red shade has been revealed.

Though Storybook Cosmetics independently creates its own original designs, the brand has previously drawn inspiration from The Hunger Games, Beauty and the Beast, and more. The dragon theme from this launch does seem timely given the impending return of Game of Thrones, however, it's not explicitly tied to the show in any way. Regardless, we know Khaleesi would totally approve — she is the Mother of Dragons, after all.

Storybook Cosmetics
