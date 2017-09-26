The 1 Throwback Hairstyle That Makes Mandy Moore "Shudder"

From the very moment her lip-glossed pout in "Candy" hit TRL in 1999, Mandy Moore has served endless beauty inspiration. Her range of looks are as varied as her roles, which run the gamut from a popular Mean Girl in The Princess Diaries, to a cancer-stricken teen in A Walk to Remember, to her most recent, a mother raising triplets on the Emmy-winning drama This Is Us. The singer-actress has truly done it all and, after 18 years in the spotlight, that definitely applies to hair and makeup history, too. She's been every imaginable hair color from pop star-blonde to redhead: rocking a pixie cut, wearing intense lavender eye shadow, sporting orange and fuchsia lipsticks, and having a brow transformation any victim of '90s-era pencil thin arches would be inspired by.

We caught up with the star before the highly-anticipated second season of This Is Us premieres, on Sept. 26, to chat about her red carpet beauty evolution, the one "unfortunate" hair style she will never do again, and how playing a 66-year-old on her show made her realize "aging doesn't scare me at all." Keep reading!