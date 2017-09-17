You Know You're Wondering What Mandy Moore's Bold Emmys Lipstick Is

A neutral lip seemed to be the popular choice on the Emmys red carpet. Mandy Moore, however, decided to go for a bolder shade, and boy, did it pay off. Worn with a classic chignon and black-and-white gown, it was a simple but striking beauty look. We (and a couple of folks on Twitter) couldn't help but wonder: what is that lipstick color?

Mandy Moore's head though...gonna need the name of that lipstick #EMMY2017 @fuggirls — Leslie Siphers (@lasiphers) September 17, 2017

Thankfully, the good folks at Laura Mercier let us know that bright pink is Laura Mercier's Velour Lovers Lip Colour in French Kiss ($28). To get the perfect, long-lasting finish, makeup artist Jenn Streicher applied one layer, blotted it off, then added another coat.

As for Mandy's chic updo, hairstylist Ashley Streicher simply pulled all her hair back into a messy french twist secured with bobby pins and some curled pieces left out front. To get that perfect texture and volume, she relied on the Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Aerosol Hairspray ($5).

The This Is Us star's nails were kept simple and inspired by the pink stones in her jewelry. Manicurist Michelle Saunders explained, "I created a subtle nail art look using Essie's Ballet Slippers ($9) at the moon topped with Muchi Muchi ($9), a creamy pink mauve, on the remainder of the nail. The finished look was soft yet playful"

"It's always the best getting ready at Striiike," Mandy told POPSUGAR. "We decided to start celebrating early with caviar and Champagne, really making the most of our day together!" Sounds like a blast — especially since the final result was such a hit. Hey, Mandy, can we tag along next time?