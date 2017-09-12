Your Favorite '90s Hair Accessory Got Resurrected From the Dead For NYFW

In case you missed it, the '90s are back, baby! A few months ago, we had a hunch that scrunchies — our favorite hair accessory of yesteryear — were making a steady comeback, and it looks like that prediction was spot on. The throwback ponytail holders arose from their dusty graves to make a notable appearance on the runway during Mansur Gavriel's Spring 2018 show at New York Fashion Week, and now we're ready to ditch our basic hair elastics for one of these. Who's with us?!

A handful of models strutted down the runway at Mansur Gavriel's show sporting various chic scrunchies styled by Bumble and bumble global artistic director Laurent Philippon. The hair guru sprayed the models' strands with Bumble and bumble Prep Spray before allowing them to naturally dry sans blow dryer, which tends to "bring fluffiness to the hair right away," he explained. Then, he gathered their strands into a low ponytail, allowing the front layers of hair to fall out naturally. Voila! The result was a laid-back style that could rival even scrunchie queen Michelle Tanner from Full House.

The Mansur Gavriel scrunchies each had different designs, ranging from plain colors to stripes and other cute patterns. The Cut reports that they're actually now available for $35 each at the Mansur Gavriel flagship store in New York City. We're predicting these cool-girl hair accessories are going to sell out fast, so be sure to hit up that distant relative or long-lost friend in the Big Apple to have them snag you one. In the meantime, browse through the backstage photos ahead to see the oh-so-glorious comeback of scrunchies. (Hopefully) up next: butterfly clips on the runway!