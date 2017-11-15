Maybelline Is Launching a Millennial Pink, Coconut-Scented Mascara — Game Over!

During Spring 2018 New York Fashion Week, makeup artists were using a lab sample for a coconut-infused mascara by Maybelline. And I've been hunting it down ever since. Let me repeat that: a Maybelline coconut mascara. How cool!

This magic wand — dubbed Total Temptation — combines a bevy of buzzy aspects, including the aforementioned coconut ingredient, matte millennial pink-colored packaging (similar to KKW Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna), and a drugstore price point ($9). The cap also has an easy-to-grip flat part.

OK, now that you already know you want it need it, let's get into the nitty-gritty deets. The mascara formula is light and fluffy, like a soft mousse. That is because it's whipped with coco butter. When I applied it, Total Temptation instantly made my lashes feel conditioned, similar to lash primer.

It gives lashes a voluminous, dense look; and for me, it also added length in just a few swipes. (See proof in the photo below.) This is not a mascara you'll need to stroke your lashes with for a full minute until you see results. Rather, it adds instant lift and density. Maybelline pros suggest wiggling the wand from base to tip, but I prefer a clean stroke, and then I feather out the ends.

The scent is subtle. This is not a sugary vacation cocktail in a mascara, but rather a hint of soothing coconut butter that you'll experience if you hold the tube up to your nose. I have pretty sensitive skin and eyes, and the fragrance did not irritate me.

You can buy Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara in Brownish Black, Very Black, and Blackest Black at Amazon now and at your local drugstore in January 2018.