 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Rihanna
Calling It! Purple Highlighter Will Be the Hottest Hue to Strobe With For Fall 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 8 Beauty Trends You Need to Know For Spring 2018
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Mascara Primer Is the 1 Easy Step Missing From Your Makeup Routine For Lush Lashes

I've never gotten lash extensions or tried growth serum. Yet, I often get compliments on my lush eyelashes. My secret is two easily attainable products: a great lash curler and mascara primer. And guess what? Both are pretty harmless in that they won't make your lashes fall out or take up too much of your time.

As for the former, my pick is the Shu Uemura ($21) — which never tugs at my lashes too hard while still giving me that C-curve.

Related
I Wore the Same Mascara For Over a Decade, but This One Made Me Switch

Now, onto lash primer, which has been one of my favorite products since I was in high school. Think of it as conditioner for your lashes. You condition your hair daily, so why not nourish the strands around your eyes? This formula primes lashes for mascara, separates any overlapping hairs, adds volume, and gives you extra length.

Here, I break down exactly how to use one of my favorites!

Step 1: Attain Mascara Primer
Step 2: Apply Lash Primer
Step 3: Attain Mascara
Step 4: Apply Mascara
Finished!
Side by Side
The Final Look
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewDIY BeautyBeauty ShoppingBeauty How ToGivenchyBeauty ProductsMakeupMascara
Join The Conversation
DIY Beauty
Feel Balanced at Yoga With These Double Dutch French Braids
by Lauren Levinson
Homemade Avocado Face Masks
Spring Beauty
5 Facialist-Approved Homemade Avocado Face Masks That Guarantee Glowing Skin in Minutes
by Alessandra Foresto
Beauty Tips to Save Time in the Morning
Beauty Tips
50 Genius Morning Beauty Hacks Lazy Girls Will Love
by Alicia Lu
Disney Elena of Avalor Makeup and Hair Tutorial
Beauty How To
The Hair and Makeup Tutorial That Will Turn You Into Disney's Elena of Avalor on Halloween
by kelly torrez
DIY Latina Beauty Remedies
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Arianna Davis
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds