Mascara Primer Is the 1 Easy Step Missing From Your Makeup Routine For Lush Lashes

I've never gotten lash extensions or tried growth serum. Yet, I often get compliments on my lush eyelashes. My secret is two easily attainable products: a great lash curler and mascara primer. And guess what? Both are pretty harmless in that they won't make your lashes fall out or take up too much of your time.

As for the former, my pick is the Shu Uemura ($21) — which never tugs at my lashes too hard while still giving me that C-curve.

Now, onto lash primer, which has been one of my favorite products since I was in high school. Think of it as conditioner for your lashes. You condition your hair daily, so why not nourish the strands around your eyes? This formula primes lashes for mascara, separates any overlapping hairs, adds volume, and gives you extra length.

Here, I break down exactly how to use one of my favorites!