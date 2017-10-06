Makeup Lovers Will Melt When They See These Halloween Looks

Beauty lovers know that Halloween is the perfect occasion to show off their makeup skills — and this year, many simply decided to give a creepy update to their favorite everyday looks.

Desi Perkins made a tutorial for the look last year, and since then, so many more are jumping on board. Thanks to a little bit of creativity (and a whole lot of 3D gel), these MUAs have been turning their faces into disturbing, melting creations that will definitely make them stand out at their next Halloween party.

Keep reading to get inspired by these spooky looks, and check out the trend that will turn you into an intergalactic beauty.