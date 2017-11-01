 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Halloween
Jaclyn Hill Is Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Wearing Afro on Halloween
Hair
13 Beauty Problems Only Half-Asian, Half-Caucasian Women Will Understand
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Rose Gold Minnie Lip Balm Is Almost Too Cute to Use

Lip Smacker has been delighting Disney fans with the brand's Tsum Tsum line, which reimagines our favorite characters as adorable, spherical balms. This time, the brand has outdone itself with metallic-hued Minnie and Mickey lip balms.

The limited-edition Tsum Tsum Duo Gold Mickey and Minnie ($20) set is only available on the brand's website and features a gold Mickey and rose gold Minnie. Minnie was even given a seriously gorgeous bedazzled bow for an extra dose of cuteness. They don't just look good — they also smell irresistible. Mickey comes in the scent Whipped Pineapple Magic (which reminds us of a piña colada) and Minnie smells of Strawberry Beignet.

Our favorite Disney couple has never looked so red carpet ready, and we can't wait to add these chubby balms to our collection.

Related
Disney Fans Will Adore Lip Smacker's New Villain-Themed Collection
Lip Smacker Gold Mickey Tsum Tsum
Lip Smacker Gold Mickey Tsum Tsum
Lip Smacker Rose Gold Minnie Tsum Tsum
Lip Smacker Rose Gold Minnie Tsum Tsum
Lip Smacker Tsum Tsum Duo — Gold Mickey and Minnie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Lip SmackerBeauty NewsDisneyLip BalmBeauty Products
Disney
These Are the Most Terrifying Disney Costumes We've Ever Seen
by Sarah Siegel
Primark Disney Christmas Products 2017
Disney
Primark Has Adorable Disney Ornaments For $5! And Just Wait Until You See the PJs
by Tara Block
Starbucks Disneyland Mug
Food News
Starbucks Can't Keep This Dreamy Disneyland Mug in Stock
by Kelsey Garcia
Mally Disney Frozen Collection Products
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: See EVERY Product in Mally's Disney Frozen-Inspired Collection
by Kristina Rodulfo
Disney Princess Facts
Nostalgia
40 Disney Princess Secrets You Never Knew Growing Up
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds