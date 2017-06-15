Milk Makeup Launched a Fabulous Rainbow Glitter Stick For Pride Month

Before you head to that Pride Month party — or any soiree! — nab Milk Makeup's limited-edition Glitter Stick ($30). Not only does the highlighter — infused with a technicolor sheen — give you a glitter strobe, but proceeds from the product give back. Half of the money made from this product will be donated to the The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in honor of Pride 2017.



Milk Makeup suggests swiping this easy-to-use stick on eyes, cheeks, lips, and even your body for a sparkly finish. You can also layer it over other makeup to give it a holographic transformation. Like other Milk items, it is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan. And similar to its sister sticks, this one has hydrating mango butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil, so it's good for society and fantastic for your skin.

Keep reading to see Pride vogueing videos Milk made in honor of this launch (starring members of SNAP) as well as swatches of the glitzy product.