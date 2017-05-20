 Skip Nav
15 Millennial Pink Nail Polish Options to Consider This Spring

Millennial Pink Nail Polish

15 Millennial Pink Nail Polish Options to Consider This Spring

Gone are the days when pink was viewed as a cheesy color reserved for little girls. As it turns out, adult women are swooning over a very specific shade of the cheerful hue right now — "millennial pink" — and marketers have taken note. Think about the color of that bubblegum you popped for hours on end as a child and then add a dose of coral. That's the best way to describe this popular hue.

We're thrilled that the sophisticated peachy-blush tone has cropped up in the beauty world, especially in one of our favorite product categories: nail polish. According to Essie celebrity manicurist Michelle Saunders, it's no surprise millennial pink is hot right now.

"We first saw 'millennial pink' walk down the runway at the F/W 2016 Alexander Wang NYFW show," Saunders told POPSUGAR. "It was the first time the designer deviated from his go-to sandy matte beige nail. That's when I knew it was here to stay . . . and that Fiji by Essie would sell out that season."

Millennial pink is special because it complements a variety of complexions. "Our eye is naturally attracted to pink, because it's a color that feels modern and feminine," Saunders adds. "It's soft but powerful. Millennial pink is flattering on all skin tones, because it's a mix of red and white. Depending on the depth and tone of pink, the variation looks good on everyone."

With that said, get inspired to up your beauty game by putting the trend to the test with our favorite millennial pink nail polish finds. We promise your digits will look way prettier with this neutral in your manicure routine. Keep clicking to dive in.

H&M Nail Polish in Daybreak
H&M Nail Polish in Daybreak

Shop it: H&M Nail Polish in Daybreak ($6)

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Think Pink
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Think Pink

Shop it: Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Think Pink ($18)

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Pillow Pie
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Pillow Pie

Shop it: Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Pillow Pie ($18)

Cote Nail Polish in No. 10
Cote Nail Polish in No. 10

Shop it: Cote Nail Polish in No. 10 ($18)

OPI Nail Lacquer in Hopelessly in Love
OPI Nail Lacquer in Hopelessly in Love

Shop it: OPI Nail Lacquer in Hopelessly in Love ($5)

SinfulColors Nail Polish in Star Fish
SinfulColors Nail Polish in Star Fish

Shop it: SinfulColors Nail Polish in Star Fish ($2)

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Pink Blink
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Pink Blink

Shop it: Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Pink Blink ($4)

Essie Nail Polish in Fiji
Essie Nail Polish in Fiji

Shop it: Essie Nail Polish in Fiji ($9)

Pacifica 7 Free Nail Polish in Pink Crush
Pacifica 7 Free Nail Polish in Pink Crush

Shop it: Pacifica 7 Free Nail Polish in Pink Crush ($9)

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Cardshark
Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Cardshark

Shop it: Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Cardshark ($8)

Red Carpet Manicure LED Nail Gel Polish in Frolic in the Sand
Red Carpet Manicure LED Nail Gel Polish in Frolic in the Sand

Shop it: Red Carpet Manicure LED Nail Gel Polish in Frolic in the Sand ($10)

Lancome Vernis in Love in Jolie Rosalie
Lancome Vernis in Love in Jolie Rosalie

Shop it: Lancome Vernis in Love in Jolie Rosalie ($16)

Zoya Nail Polish in Dot
Zoya Nail Polish in Dot

Shop it: Zoya Nail Polish in Dot ($10)

Jin Soon Nail Polish in Dolly Pink
Jin Soon Nail Polish in Dolly Pink

Shop it: Jin Soon Nail Polish in Dolly Pink ($18)

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Pink Crush
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Pink Crush

Shop it: Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Pink Crush ($36)

