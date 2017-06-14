 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
See It Here First: Every Polish From China Glaze's My Little Pony Collection
Beauty Trends
12 Hollywood-Inspired Summer Hairstyles to Help You Out of a Hair Rut
Beauty News
See 1 Man Transform Into Wonder Woman, Britney Spears, and More With Makeup
Beauty News
Krispy Kreme Lip Balms Are Even More Beautiful Than That Glowing "Hot Now" Sign
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 21  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
See It Here First: Every Polish From China Glaze's My Little Pony Collection

Nostalgic beauty is a win these days: the hottest haircut comes straight from the '90s, Lisa Frank is as relevant as ever, and apparently butterfly clips are back from the dead with a chic makeover. So, with the premiere of My Little Pony: The Movie debuting this October, it seems like a missed opportunity not to pony up and offer a bright and glittery beauty collection, right?

The ponies have you covered. Introducing My Little Pony x China Glaze ($8 each), a 14-shade polish line inspired by the iconic ponies. Expect frosts, chromes, glitters, satin, and créme finishes. Shades will be sold individually, as well as in sets like The Songbird Serenade Kit, a polish duo inspired by a new pop star pony voiced by Sia that includes two friendship rings.

All polishes and kits will be available in July at Sally Beauty Supply and Ulta Beauty, and you get to see every piece in the collection here first!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NostagiaUlta BeautyBeauty NewsThe '90sBeauty TrendsNostalgiaBeauty ShoppingExclusiveMy Little PonyNailsNail PolishBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
Too Faced Is Launching Another Unicorn Tears Lipstick — and It May Be Better Than the Original
by Emily Orofino
Best Ulta Beauty Exclusive Products
Ulta Beauty
12 Amazing Beauty Products You Can Only Find at Ulta Beauty
by Kristin Granero
Gender Reveal Nail Art Ideas
Mother's Day
Oh Baby! Here's the Awesome Way Beauty Girls Do Gender Reveal Parties
by Sarah Siegel
Lorac Official Beauty and the Beast Collection
Beauty News
The Beauty and the Beast x Lorac Makeup Collection Is Now Available at Ulta!
by Kirbie Johnson
Krispy Kreme-Flavored Lip Balm
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds