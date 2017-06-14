See It Here First: Every Polish From China Glaze's My Little Pony Collection

Nostalgic beauty is a win these days: the hottest haircut comes straight from the '90s, Lisa Frank is as relevant as ever, and apparently butterfly clips are back from the dead with a chic makeover. So, with the premiere of My Little Pony: The Movie debuting this October, it seems like a missed opportunity not to pony up and offer a bright and glittery beauty collection, right?

The ponies have you covered. Introducing My Little Pony x China Glaze ($8 each), a 14-shade polish line inspired by the iconic ponies. Expect frosts, chromes, glitters, satin, and créme finishes. Shades will be sold individually, as well as in sets like The Songbird Serenade Kit, a polish duo inspired by a new pop star pony voiced by Sia that includes two friendship rings.

All polishes and kits will be available in July at Sally Beauty Supply and Ulta Beauty, and you get to see every piece in the collection here first!