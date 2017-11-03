 Skip Nav
NYX Just Casually Released the Lipstick-Filled Advent Calendar of Your Freakin' Dreams!

It's not even Thanksgiving yet, and we've already got the holiday season on our minds, thanks to NYX Cosmetics. The beauty brand just went all Santa Claus on us by releasing a gorgeous range of holiday goodies, including a freakin' lipstick-filled Advent calendar — yes, really. We thought regular ol' chocolate-filled seasonal calendars were pretty cool, but NYX's version is so much more festive.

The Lippie Countdown Advent Calendar is jam-packed with 24 bold, bright lip products for every day of the holiday season, including fan favorites like its silky Butter Gloss and Soft Matte Lip Creams, to name a few. The calendar opens up like a book to reveal 24 lip-shaped graphics for each day of the month leading up to Christmas. Good luck resisting the urge to open just one slot each day!

This glorious Advent calendar is now available at both NYX Cosmetics and Ulta for just $65, which averages out to roughly $3 per product — what a steal! Ahead, catch a glimpse of the limited-edition box of holiday products, and prepare to grab your credit card faster than you can say, "Ho ho ho!"

The Exterior Packaging of NYX's Lippie Countdown Advent Calendar
A Look Inside NYX's Lippie Countdown Advent Calendar
A Look at the Products Included in NYX's Lippie Countdown Advent Calendar
