NYX Just Dropped a New 36-Shade Lipstick Vault — and More Holiday Goodies

We don't know about you, but as soon as the months start ending in "-ber," we think it's time to start getting excited for the holidays. It's a good thing NYX Professional Makeup is already one step ahead of us with its newly dropped holiday collection. There are 10 kits full of lipstick, eye shadow, and, of course, glitter to get your festive looks down pat.

Standouts include the Lip Cream Vault II, which includes a whopping 36 shades (including 12 brand new ones) of the cult-favorite Soft Matte Lip Creams. There's also a collection of full-face palettes inspired by different cities — we've got our eyes on the shimmery lavender Bangkok one. Finally, what would the holidays be without an Advent calendar? NYX's take features a 24-day countdown with lipstick formulas in every finish from the Butter Glosses to Lingerie Liquid Lipsticks.

Shop every single kit, ahead.