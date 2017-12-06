 Skip Nav
NYX Is Having a Major Sale RIGHT Now Starting at Only $2 — Here's What to Buy
NYX Is Having a Major Sale RIGHT Now Starting at Only $2 — Here's What to Buy

Whether you are an NYX junkie or just happen to have a thing for high-performing beauty products that come with a low price tag (then again, who doesn't?), consider this your lucky day. The popular drugstore brand that brought you all of these Fall goodies and a vault-happy holiday collection is hosting an online sale offering some of its most popular products at a mere fraction of the original cost. From $2 lipsticks and glosses to $3 eye shadow palettes, see some of our top picks ahead, and shop the full sale at NYXCosmetics.com.

NYX's Eyeshadow Palettes
from nyxcosmetics.com
$3
NYX Turnt Up! Lipstick Set 3
from nyxcosmetics.com
$6
NYX Bronzer & Blusher Combo
from nyxcosmetics.com
$5
NYX Matte Lipstick Set 6
from nyxcosmetics.com
$6
NYX Baked Shadows
from nyxcosmetics.com
$4
NYX Simply Lip Cream Set 4
from nyxcosmetics.com
$7
NYX Stick Blush
from nyxcosmetics.com
$3
NYX Butter Gloss Set 6
from nyxcosmetics.com
$6
