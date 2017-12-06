NYX Is Having a Major Sale RIGHT Now Starting at Only $2 — Here's What to Buy

Whether you are an NYX junkie or just happen to have a thing for high-performing beauty products that come with a low price tag (then again, who doesn't?), consider this your lucky day. The popular drugstore brand that brought you all of these Fall goodies and a vault-happy holiday collection is hosting an online sale offering some of its most popular products at a mere fraction of the original cost. From $2 lipsticks and glosses to $3 eye shadow palettes, see some of our top picks ahead, and shop the full sale at NYXCosmetics.com.