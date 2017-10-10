14 NYX Products Every Makeup Junkie Should Own

A few years back, a makeup brand called NYX Cosmetics started appearing in our local drugstore. But the affordable makeup in the chic black packaging is hardly new. NYX was founded in 1999 by a then-25-year-old Toni Ko to bring quality, inexpensive makeup to the masses. The brand has been a favorite of the online beauty community for years, thanks to its enormous shade selection, edgy products, and cruelty-free credentials. NYX holds an annual contest for beauty vloggers with different themed makeup-tutorial challenges, and people who use this brand love it and aren't shy about showing it off on social media. Search #NYX on Instagram and you'll find more than two million photos, plus one million videos on YouTube.

Lucky for us, NYX (pronounced "nix" and named after the Greek goddess of the night) was sold to L'Oréal in 2014. Before the sale, NYX was only available online and at a handful of stores. Today you can find NYX in Ulta, Target, CVS, and the like, and the brand has more products than we can count. Here are 14 gems to try from this incredible cult brand.